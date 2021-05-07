Limited Edition QSC K10.2 ‘Chehehe’ Painted Speakers

QSC Australia are excited to unveil the next chapter in their ‘More Than A Black Box’ artist collaboration project: a limited run of K10.2 speakers with hand painted grills courtesy of Melbourne artist Chehehe.

“The ‘More Than A Black Box’ project began with Chehehe, so it made perfect sense to take the next step with the artist that kicked it all off,” commented QSC Australia Marketing Manager Nicholas Simonsen. “He is one of the artists featured on the mural gracing our Melbourne offices’ exterior wall and he was the first artist to paint a pair of speakers for this project. We’re very grateful to continue working with Chehehe and getting to showcase his eye-catching style and flair.”











Photos by p1xels

Throughout the last 12 months, QSC Australia have revealed five unique collaborations, and after constant requests from the QSC community around Australia and beyond, they are finally doing a small production run to celebrate these colourful collabs. This very special run of speakers is strictly limited to 50 pieces and will only be available through select QSC dealers around Australia.

Every speaker in this run features Chehehe’s signature style on the grill. They have all been hand painted, ensuring that each grill is unique, design-wise. The speakers will ship with the painted grill installed. The plain black grill will be included inside the box as well as a numbered Certificate of Authenticity signed by Chehehe.

These limited editions will be exclusively available via participating QSC dealers around the country. They aren’t likely to be around for long so get your hands on them while you can!

Please contact Nicholas Simonsen for any further questions: ns@tag.com.au