LSC Control Systems appoints new marketing manager for next phase of growth

LSC Control Systems, the Australia-based manufacturer of advanced power and control system technologies, has announced the appointment of a new Marketing Manager, Ash Douglas, to be based at the company’s Melbourne headquarters.

With 10 years’ experience in digital marketing, working with complex industrial and manufacturing businesses, Ash has a track record of assisting rapid growth through the execution of data-driven marketing strategies.

At LSC Control Systems, he will again be dealing with a fast-growing operation. After being acquired by Robe Lighting in early 2024, the company has seen significant expansion, not just in terms of manufacturing, but in its international sales network and its regional representation for stablemate brands, Avolites and Robe.

Commenting on his appointment, Ash says “LSC has a proud heritage – a rare example of Australian engineering excellence on the global stage. I’m excited to build on that legacy by working closely with our customers to understand their evolving needs, and to strengthen how we communicate LSC’s value both regionally and internationally.”

He adds, “With more than 45 years of experience and deep insight into how our systems perform in the field, we have an incredible foundation to innovate from – and I’m looking forward to using that knowledge to create new value for our customers.”

Welcoming Ash to the team, LSC’s General Manager Greg Lowe says, “Ash has a strong technical background and a history of building successful marketing strategies for a number of commercial clients. That experience will help us with the complexity of today’s marketing needs and develop an effective market presence for the LSC brand, as well as for our work with the Robe and Avolites brands within the Australia and New Zealand market. He’s also a fun guy to work with and has already settled into the team. We are excited to have him on board!”