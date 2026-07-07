LSC Control Systems underlines growth strategy with key R&D appointment

LSC Control Systems, the Melbourne-based manufacturer of advanced power and control system technologies, has confirmed the latest key addition to its expanding capabilities with the appointment of Hugh McDonald as R&D Manager/Senior Software Engineer.

A highly experienced software specialist, Hugh brings to LSC’s growing team an extensive track record in both software engineering and project management for high-technology global businesses. His most recent work was in system engineering and product development for Beam Communications, the premier Australian satellite communication systems manufacturer. Prior to this, he spent 18 years working at NEC Corporation in a variety of software and project management roles.

Commenting on the appointment, LSC’s Founder and CEO Gary Pritchard says, “LSC has built its reputation over more than 45 years through innovative thinking, leading to the design of market-leading products. Our success is down to an exceptional R&D team, incorporating feedback and insights from all areas of the business.”

He continues, “As we consider the next chapter in the LSC story, we have identified the need to further strengthen our software development resources and that includes having an R&D manager with experience of steering the development of high-tech products for much larger corporations. We warmly welcome Hugh to the team in what is an important leadership role within LSC Control Systems.”

LSC Control Systems’ ongoing growth strategy follows its acquisition by Robe Lighting s.r.o. in 2024.

www.lsccontrol.com.au