LSC Lighting Systems MDR-DIN & LED-CV4





MDR-DIN

The LSC Lighting Systems MDR-DIN is a DIN rail mountable DMX splitter with four outputs that can be connected via push-fit terminals or RJ45, therefore no need for a soldering iron.



The DIN rail mount can be used in switchboards, stand-alone enclosures, or as we’ve done at Lightmoves, in roof spaces. The MDR-DIN brings the DMX split close to where it’s needed, as opposed to doing long cable runs back to DMX splitters in a central rack.





LSC MDRD-T



Lightmoves has used the MDR-DINs in a few installs of architectural lighting. Recently we installed two MDR-DINs along with 14 LED-CV4s as part of a retrofit into an historic building.

This particular installation saw us run architectural LED strips around the interior, controlled via a Pharos LPC 1 Lighting Playback Controller and the building’s Dynalite architectural dimming system.

The DMX outputs are sent via an MDR splitter in a switchroom, and then via Cat5 to both sides of the space, where they are then connected to MDR-DINs and LED-CV4s.

Being a retrofit, we had to work everything to fit between existing ceilings and floors. Some access holes needed to be cut for installation, which we needed to minimise, partially because of the heritage value and partially because there was a risk asbestos may have been present.

Using the MDR-DINs instead of looping DMX back as a linked control path meant less cabling, and their small size made it easy for the electricians to install and terminate. That all meant less cutting into the building.





LED-CV4

We chose the LED-CV4s because of their ability to run 5 amps per channel. If you’re running 24v with a 480W external power supply, you can run all channels at 5 amps.







While the LED strips we were using are not capable of running a single length continuously at 5 amps, running multiple lengths to a total of 5 amps reduced the cost per metre of installation.

The LED-CV4 is designed and built to be fully rated in terms of power, it is a true 5 amps per channel, as opposed to 5 amps on one channel and a couple of amps on the others that you might find in a different product.

The other main reason we use the LED-CV4 is the stepless 16 bit dimming. LSC has always done stepless dimming in their equipment, and it’s really noticeable, especially when you’re using lower-end LEDs. It produces a superior result.





… collaborative development has always been the LSC way



The RDM capability of the LED-CV4 has proven very useful to re-set addresses. We’ve encountered the situation where we’ve pre-built LED-CV4s into an enclosure, only to have the electrician install the enclosure in the wrong place.

When it’s subsequently been too hard to physically get to the LED-CV4s, we’ve used RDM to swap DMX addresses.

There’s a great feature in the LED-CV4 we find very advantageous in the work we do; when set to a certain DMX address, it cycles automatically through a 1-2-3-4 chase. This means the electrician on-site can confirm their wiring before we get there and connect a control system.





Development and Quality

Lightmoves has been using LSC Lighting Systems products for 30 years and I personally for almost 38 years. We’ve always supported local manufacture, and LSC have always built good quality product.

LSC sought Lightmoves input into the design of both the MDR-DIN and LED-CV4, as they are a standard tool for our work. LSC consulted with our Technical Director Andrew Sherar throughout the development process, getting his input on the enclosure, mounting, features, and specification.

LSC supplied Lightmoves with early 3D printed prototypes for testing, and Andrew’s electronic engineering background allowed him to provide informed feedback on the design approaches LSC were taking. This kind of collaborative development has always been the LSC way.

The best thing about both the MDR-DIN and LED-CV4 is that they’re the kind of product that we install and never have to see again. Lightmoves has installs in the market that are up to 30 years old and are still operational with LSC gear in them, and we know we won’t have to perform excessive maintenance.

We don’t make enough money on these jobs to go back and muck around, so we rely on LSC’s quality and build process.





Product Info:

www.lsclighting.com/products/data-distribution/mdr-splitters-dinrail

www.lsclighting.com/products/dimmers/led-cv4



Distributor Australia and New Zealand:

www.lsclighting.com











Writer’s Bio: Braham Ciddor is the owner of Lightmoves, Australia’s foremost architectural and theatrical lighting company. Braham has had over 40 years’ experience in the field of theatrical lighting, and for the last 30 years has built Lightmoves into a company that has an enviable reputation for delivering operational projects in the lighting control, theatre technology, and building beautification segments for architecture, tourism, museums, and entertainment.







THE SPECS:



MDR-DIN



Four DMX/RDM outputs



Each output is electrically isolated from the input and all other outputs



RDM capability of each output port can be individually disabled for situations where equipment is not compatible with RDM signals



Splitter is discoverable by RDM



Outputs can be labelled via RDM



LSC’s Houston-X monitoring and configuration system can display your network topography



LEDs for power, DMX and RDM activity



Full two-year factory warranty





LED-CV4



4 Channel x 5A constant voltage PWM dimmer



DMX input and thru connections via provided RJ45 or push-fit connectors



Dimmed outputs via push-fit connectors



Remote configuration and monitoring via Houston-X



Configuration, monitoring and software upgrades via RDM



8-bit or true 16-bit dimming per channel, set over RDM



Proprietary smoothing algorithm for stepless dimming on 8-bit control



Short-circuit protection per output with auto-reset



DMX512 addressing via front-panel encoders or via RDM



100% duty cycle rated for each output at either 12V or 24V



Two-year warranty



















