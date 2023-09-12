LUX EVENTS ADDS THIRTY-THREE AYRTON PERSEO PROFILES TO ITS KIT

(Pic: Ayrton Perseos at Culture Club, RAC Arena, Perth)

Leading Western Australian event, concert and experiential producer, Lux Events, has recently taken delivery of 33 brand new Ayrton Perseo Profiles.

The acquisition of these elite lighting assets sees Lux Events equipped with the largest inventory of Ayrton Perseos in WA, building on their expansive lighting, video, audio, rigging and staging gear.

The significant investment allows Lux to better service its increasing share of the touring concert and festival market in WA.

Josh Walther, Production Manager of Concerts and Festivals at Lux Events, says; “The Ayrton Perseos are one of the cutting-edge LED profiles currently on the market and with this many under our belt, there aren’t many arena concerts or festival we couldn’t now service. The investment was a no brainer for Lux, as it provides a huge step toward future-proofing our ability to service large scale international work. The 33 Perseos will be at the forefront of our large- scale arena shows and concerts, with the added bonus of use in outdoor festivals and at cultural events.”

Lux debuted its Perseo Profiles this week on the Culture Club Greatest Hits Tour at RAC Arena. “We had 28 of these beasts in the air and on the floor at the Perth leg of the recent Culture Club show,” continues Josh. “I have to say, they were just astounding, from output of their LED engine all the way to their crisp, razor-sharp optics. Very much looking forward to seeing these in every arena show this Summer! Huge thanks to Emmanuel, Vince and Gino at Show Technology for helping facilitate the purchase. We’re having a blast with these bad boys already!”

Josh Walther with Perseo

The Perseos also add huge gravitas to Lux’s experiential, theatrical and corporate event capabilities.

Developed by Ayrton for intensive outdoor use, Perseo Profiles are the first compact multi-function luminaire with an IP65 enclosure. Equipped with a new 500 W ultra-compact monochromatic LED source calibrated at 8000 K, they can deliver metallic white light with an output of 27,400 lumens.

Established in 2004, Lux Events is Western Australia’s premier producer of unforgettable events and experiences. Since acquiring Concert and Corporate Productions (CCP) and Frontier Lighting’s assets in 2022, Lux has supplied state-of-the-art technology and resourcing to the touring concert and festival market, a thriving arm of the business that sits alongside its existing corporate and experiential portfolios.