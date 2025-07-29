Meyer Sound PANTHER and 2100-LFC Power Roskilde Festival’s Orange Stage

The 2025 edition of Roskilde Festival marked Meyer Sound’s eighth year as the festival’s Official Sound Partner, and the pairing of PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeakers and 2100‑LFC low-frequency control elements provided clear and powerful audio at the sold-out festival’s main Orange stage. The system included a grand total of 135 PANTHER loudspeakers and 56 2100-LFC elements, with additional support from 29 1100-LFC and 24 900‑LFC low-frequency control elements, eight LEOPARD M80 compact linear line array loudspeakers, and six ULTRA‑X40 compact point source loudspeakers.

“The thing about PANTHER and 2100-LFC is that they were made all along knowing who it’s going to be mating with, so they have a very compatible phase response,” says Meyer Sound’s Director of System Optimization Bob McCarthy. “They merge together in a way that makes it feel like it’s just one singular source of full-range sound.”

A wide range of our solutions powered great performances in a variety of genres across the other six stages, all provided by Victory Event, Stage & Tour APS. Like the Orange stage, the Arena, Apollo, Avalon, and EOS stages featured PANTHER, bringing the festival’s total number of PANTHER loudspeakers to 239. The Arena stage also featured 2100-LFC, and the solutions powering the rest of Roskilde Festival’s stages included LEOPARD and LINA compact linear line array loudspeakers and the new ULTRA‑X80 versatile point source loudspeakers.

“The challenge with Roskilde Festival is that we have seven stages in a very cramped and small area, so a good sound design is essential to a good audience experience,” says Lars Liliengren, the festival’s head of production. “With Meyer Sound we ensure perfect coverage and minimal disturbance of the stages.”

Next year, the Orange stage will be expanding to accommodate the production for even larger touring performances.

All photos by Nalle Magnusson