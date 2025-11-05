Meyer Sound System Design & Optimization Training

Meyer Sound are bringing their System Design & Optimization training to two locations in Australia this November, led by their Director of System Optimization, Bob McCarthy. This in-depth training focuses on system design principles and practical optimization techniques to ensure consistent, high-quality sound in any venue.



The first session will take place in Melbourne from November 10–12, 2025 at 9:00 AM, and the second session will be held in Sydney from November 17–19, 2025 at 9:00 AM.



Both sessions offer professionals the opportunity to deepen their understanding of system performance and tuning while learning directly from one of the industry’s leading experts.



Register today: https://lnkd.in/gMhPc4uh