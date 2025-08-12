Moveket up the ante with the PROstage+ 2000-4

Moveket have announced the launch of the new PROstage+ 2000-4 – their 2000kg D8 Plus electric chain hoist with remote control, a 4 m/min lifting speed, and a 2.55kW electrical power. It completes the series of 250kg, 500kg and 1000kg hoists in the PROstage+ range.

Renowned for precision, durability, and innovation, Moveket chain hoists elevate performance across all entertainment applications.

Featuring the lightest chain in the market, the PROstage+ 2000-4 hoist will find particular application with heavy video walls and sound systems. Based on the same hoist body design as the popular 1000kg version, this 2-tonne double fall hoist rounds out the ProStage+ range.

ProStage+ hoists feature a unique ‘D’ shaped grade 100 chain which coupled with their lightweight body’s makes them the lightest D8+ hoists in the market.

For more information, contact the Venue Engineering Team at The P.A. People on venueengineering@papeople.com.au