Music Australia launches Record Label Development Scheme to support breakthrough of Australian recording artists

Music Australia is proud to unveil a new funding initiative designed to support Australian labels, from local independents through to major label Australian subsidiaries that are actively discovering, developing, and promoting local talent.

Offering grants up to $150,000, the Music Australia Record Label Development Scheme will support eligible record labels committed to the growth and success of Australian recording artists.

Director of Music Australia Millie Millgate said:

“The role record labels play in developing our artists is significant and we need to safeguard them at a time when breaking Australian artists has never been harder. This investment will ensure Australian labels of all sizes, and with different genre focusses, can continue to compete effectively, support their artists, and contribute intrinsic value to a vibrant music ecosystem in Australia.”

The new program offers grants between $10,000 and $150,000 to support eligible record labels, that have been operating for a minimum of three years, with at least three active artists on their label roster. The investment will support a range of activity, including professional recordings, videos, digital content and artwork, marketing and promotional campaigns, production, manufacturing and freight, artist development, staffing, technology to enhance business capabilities, and professional development training. A mandatory non-recoupable 10% artist creation fee will be added to the grant amount to be shared amongst the artists that are featured in the project activities, including recording and video production.

Music Australia is also incentivising record labels to manufacture using environmentally sustainable materials. Where labels can demonstrate they have been guided by Green Music Australia’s Sound Country: A Green Guide on Physical Music Products, Music Australia will subsequently reimburse the price difference.

The Record Label Development Scheme will ensure Australian labels can continue to compete effectively, support their artists, and contribute to the vibrant music ecosystem in Australia.



The pre-application eligibility is now open and will close on Tuesday 8 October 2024.



For more information on eligibility and to apply, visit the Music Australia website.