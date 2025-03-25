OmegaTech supplies Obsidian Lighting Console to Methodist Ladies’ College in Claremont, WA

OmegaTech was pleased to supply Methodist Ladies’ College in Claremont, Western Australia with a new NX1 Lighting Console and the companion NX K USB keypad from Obsidian Control Systems. The NX1 and NX K join Methodist Ladies’ College’s lighting control fleet which already includes the full size NX4.

Sales and Marketing Manager Chris Chalk, a certified instructor for Obsidian Control, said, ‘The NX1 is a compact, powerful package which delivers the full ONYX experience in a small format. Perfect for small theatres, churches and clubs, it packs all the grunt of it’s bigger family members at a competitive price point. OmegaTech looks forward to continuing our relationship with Methodist Ladies’ College and I hope to help Doug and his team grow their knowledge of the ONYX platform.’

Theatre and Venue Manager, Doug Hounslow said, ‘I’ve been a big fan of the Martin, now Onyx , platform for a good number of years. Having the local expertise of Chris Chalk has made further purchases into this ecosystem compelling. OmegaTech have already gone above and beyond with their service with my purchase of the NX1 & NX K and I look forward to digging further into Dylos and unlocking greater potential of my lighting rigs.’

For further information on Onyx or the Netron data distribution line, please contact sales@omegatech.com.au

www.omegatech.com.au