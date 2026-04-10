Powersoft Launches Trade-In Offer for Touring and Rental Companies

The Promotion Provides a Smarter, More Affordable Path to a Better-Performing Rig

Touring and rental companies running ageing amplifier platforms can now trade in their old units and receive a significant discount on a new Powersoft touring amplifier, as part of a limited-time offer running from 1 April through to the end of July 2026. The initiative is open to companies replacing amplifiers from any competing brand with rebates available across the full Powersoft touring range, making it considerably easier to modernise a rig without the cost or upheaval of a full system overhaul.

The campaign is rooted in the observation that the loudspeakers in many touring and rental rigs still have plenty of life left in them, but the amplifier is holding the system back. Old rack-mount units, external DSP bolted on as an afterthought, bridged configurations that were never ideal and electronics that are increasingly difficult to manage efficiently on the road are all factors that limit what an otherwise capable system can do.

Replacing the amplifier alone can transform how a system performs and how easy it is to manage. A single modern Powersoft platform can take the place of a more complex legacy rack, integrating DSP, routing and monitoring in one unit, reducing weight, cutting rack space, simplifying setup and improving audio quality in a single step. For companies weighing up whether to invest in new loudspeakers or persist with an underperforming rig, a targeted amplifier upgrade can be a more practical and commercially viable path forward.

Trade-in rebates are available across Powersoft’s core touring range, with the value of the incentive tied to the platform purchased. The UNICA T and X4L/X8 platforms carry the highest per-unit rebates, with the UNICA T suited to large-scale productions and world tours and the X4L/X8 aimed at line arrays and higher-performance touring applications. The X4, a compact but powerful four-channel option, and the T Series, suited to PA, mobile rigs and everyday rental, have available rebates as well. The campaign runs on eligible shipped orders from 1 April to 31 July 2026 and is available through Powersoft’s authorised distributor network.

Beyond the financial incentive, the practical case for switching to a current Powersoft platform is substantial. Modern Powersoft amplifiers offer integrated DSP that removes the need for separate processing units, significantly better power density for a given rack footprint and lower power consumption compared to older amplifiers. Full remote monitoring and control is available via ArmoníaPlus, Powersoft’s system management software, which provides a unified environment for setup, management and real-time oversight of every amplifier in a rig. The result is a system that is not only better-sounding, but simpler and more reliable to operate, something that matters considerably when equipment needs to perform night after night on the road.

Touring and rental companies interested in the trade-in offer should contact their local Powersoft distributor for full details on eligibility, terms and conditions and how to participate. Further information is also available at www.powersoft.com.