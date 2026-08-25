Pretty Isn’t Enough: When Decorative Lighting Earns Its Place in the Rig

The decorative fixture has always been easy to look at. HEXY wants to make it useful.

Ten years into building fixtures designed to become part of the stage picture, Portman is pushing that idea further. Its new HEXY combines usable light, programmable pixels and modular scenic construction, following the same multi-role philosophy already established by the company’s OMNIRAY hybrid fixture.

The timing makes sense. Every position in a modern rig carries a cost in space, weight, power and budget. For rental companies, the same applies to every fixture sitting on the shelf. Looking good may get a product noticed; doing several jobs gives it a stronger reason to stay in use.

HEXY is built around that idea. Its familiar hexagonal form houses a tungsten-emulated full-colour blinder, while a 13-zone RGB matrix turns the face into a programmable visual surface. The fixture can provide light, become content or simply form part of the scenery, often at the same time.

Its fastLINK system pushes the concept beyond the individual fixture, allowing HEXY cells to become larger rows, clusters and scenic structures. Rather than designing around a finished decorative fixture, designers are given a building block that can change with the production. IP65 construction takes the same idea into festivals and exposed outdoor environments.

For Portman, HEXY is not the first step toward making decorative lighting work harder.

OMNIRAY made that philosophy explicit. The 4-in-1 fixture combines a wide high-CRI wash, tight narrow beam, blinder and decorative eye-candy role in one IP65 unit. Its high colour rendering, flicker-free operation and silent modes also extend its usefulness into broadcast, theatre and other camera-sensitive environments, while interchangeable magnetic optics allow the fixture to change again without introducing another fixture type.

That ability to cross applications is part of what attracted Showtools International, Portman’s official Australian distributor, to invest heavily in OMNIRAY, with hundreds of units now held in local stock.

“We committed to a full shipment of OMNIRAY because it isn’t a one-application fixture,” says Rob Runko, CEO of Showtools. “It can move between touring, corporate, broadcast and live production, which makes it a much easier investment to justify.”

HEXY takes the same thinking in a more modular and scenic direction.

“What stands out with HEXY is that it doesn’t ask a designer to choose between the look and the function,” says Runko. “You can build it into the visual identity of a show, but it still has to earn its place in the rig. That makes it a much more practical proposition for designers and rental companies alike.”

For rental fleets, that broader utility is the point: the more applications a fixture can cover, the more opportunities it has to stay in use. Portman built its name on fixtures that refused to disappear into the rig. A decade later, the look remains important, but the expectation has changed.

Looking good still matters. Now it has to earn its place in the rig as well.