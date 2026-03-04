Pro AV Solutions Launches Women in AV Platform to Strengthen Industry Pathways

National training program and workforce pathways positioned at the centre of inclusion efforts.

Pro AV Solutions has launched a new Women in AV platform as part of its broader commitment to increasing participation, visibility and structured career pathways for women in the Australian audiovisual industry.

The initiative connects real career stories from across the business with formal training opportunities delivered through the Institute of AV Technology. The new landing page highlights leadership, technical and operational roles, providing greater visibility into the diversity of careers available in AV while linking directly to current career opportunities, work experience pathways and mentoring enquiries.

The platform is closely aligned with the Institute of AV Technology, Pro AV Solutions’ national training program that delivers recognised qualifications combined with paid, on-site industry experience. The Institute provides structured entry pathways into technical, engineering and project delivery roles, combining classroom learning with hands-on installation, integration and commissioning experience across live projects.

Recent workforce data shows women represent approximately 28 to 32 percent of Australia’s STEM and technology workforce, with significantly lower representation in technical and engineering roles. The AV industry reflects similar trends, reinforcing the need for clearer and more visible entry pathways.

Kylee Naglost, CEO of Pro AV Solutions, said the focus is on long-term workforce development rather than a single awareness initiative.

“I began my career in the AV industry in 1987, at a time when gender diversity was barely visible. Over the years, I’ve seen the industry evolve into a space where collaboration, capability and contribution matter more than titles or stereotypes. As one of Australia’s largest national AV integrators, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to the long-term capability of the industry. The Institute of AV Technology was established to create structured, supported entry points into technical careers, and the Women in AV platform strengthens that by increasing visibility and encouraging more people to consider AV as a serious and rewarding profession.”

Recently recognised as one of Australia’s Best Places to Work 2025, Pro AV Solutions will continue expanding its training intake and industry engagement through the Institute of AV Technology, working with education providers and industry partners to build a broader, more diverse pipeline of AV professionals.

The Women in AV platform can be viewed at: https://www.proavsolutions.com.au/women-in-av