PTZ – PAN, TILT, ZOOM CAMERAS

Enhancing the concert experience

Move over auto tracking followspots, the PTZ is here and it is finding space on your next concert truss. Or snuggled somewhere on stage. Because this is the ‘now’ tech for live video work. Expect to find some of these at Integrate! But why?

Professional 4K PTZ cameras suitable for live concert work need to excel in low-light performance, offer high optical zoom, provide robust connectivity (e.g., SDI, HDMI, NDI), and support remote control for dynamic environments. They should also handle high-contrast lighting and fast-moving subjects typical of concerts. Below is a curated list of 4K PTZ cameras that meet these criteria, based on their specifications and relevance to live event production, particularly concerts.

Example: Coachella, where Canon CR-N500 cameras with a Canon RC-IP100 controller were integrated into a Blackmagic ATEM workflow. Or Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour with Panasonic AW-UE150, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour using Sony FR7 and Canon CR-N500 or Metallica’s M72 World Tour with a unique circular stage design, and PTZ cameras like the Marshall CV730- NDI were used for their low-latency streaming capabilities, feeding footage to both in-venue screens and livestreams.

Let’s have a look at a bunch of current models.

PTZOptics

Move 4K, Link 4K, and Studio 4K models are particularly well-suited to live performance environments, offering a trifecta of quality, flexibility and control.

Move 4K is the standout for dynamic spaces. Available in 12x, 20x, and 30x zoom variants, these cameras are ideal for capturing everything from close-ups of performers to sweeping audience shots. Their 4K60 resolution, advanced auto-tracking, and whisper-quiet motion make them perfect for theatre ceilings, lighting rigs, or truss mounts, where you want presence without being seen or heard. The combination of SDI, HDMI, USB, and NDI|HX outputs means they can feed directly into both production switchers and IP-based streaming workflows.

Link 4K takes it a step further for permanent installations. With PoE++ support, it’s engineered for robust venues – think concert halls and multi-use performing arts centres – where high-resolution capture needs to be integrated tightly with lighting desks, audio consoles, and AV-over-IP systems. The same zoom variants apply here, providing the reach and detail required for high-stage performances or immersive audience capture.

Studio 4K rounds out the offering for venues needing fixed-angle, high-quality shots. It’s compact and unobtrusive, making it ideal for overhead drum cams, conductor-focused setups, or side-stage contextual shots. It plugs in via HDMI, USB or IP, and works well alongside Move and Link models as part of a larger, synchronised camera system.

Lumens

The Lumens VC-A71P-HN 4K NDI PTZ Camera has a large sensor (1/1.8” 9.17MP CMOS) with 30x optical zoom, and versatile outputs. Both NDI HX3 and NDI High Bandwidth are outputted simultaneously, along with dual SDI (12G and 3G) and genlock to synchronise broadcast equipment.

Capturing 4K video at 60fps, down to 0.05 lux, along with BT.2020 / Rec.709 vibrant, accurate colours for multi-camera productions are assured. Power can be simplified with a single cable and PoE++ that can also be used for SRT and MPEG- TS outputs.

The Lumens VC-TR61N is a 4K NDI AI Auto-Tracking 30x zoom PTZ Camera purpose-built for professional live productions in large spaces. It’s equipped with dual UltraHD cameras. Both a 30x zoom and a panoramic camera with an ultra-wide viewing angle ensure reliable, ultra-smooth intelligent AI motion tracking over long distances and stage environments.

It generates a 4K 60fps dual stream output for crisp, high-resolution video with each camera having an independent 4K IP output for live streaming,

AV transmission or multi-channel video production with the ability to do a seamless picture-in-picture output for flexible layouts. There is also built-in NDI HX3 for low-latency, high-quality streaming along with HDMI, 3G-SDI and USB outputs.

Panasonic

Panasonic’s most popular PTZ camera for high-end live concert work is the AW-UE150AK/W series. Globally, this model is widely used across the touring and live events industries.

There are many more examples, but the most groundbreaking use was on the Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour. For the first time with a performer of that status, PTZ cameras were used as the primary cameras.

It offers exceptional performance for capturing ‘Immersive Moments’ with a wide-angle lens (75.1° horizontal) with 20x optical zoom.

Compatible with Panasonic Remote Operation Panel and FreeD for AR/VR Systems along with V-Log and IT/IP platform KAIROS. Comes with a three- colour Tally Lamp.

Ross Video

The Ross Video PTZ-12G+ 4K/60 30x optical zoom PTZ is perfect for live broadcasts in houses of worship, corporate board rooms, auditoriums, classrooms and TV studios. It is a high performance PTZ camera that they say is easier to deploy, integrate and operate than typical offerings in its class.

Unlimited presets are available in the Ross DashBoard or with the more advanced SmartShell control system. It’s also natively integrated with Ross’ Vision face and body detection system. The PTZ-12G+ supports IP control, streaming and Power-over-Ethernet over a single Cat5E cable. The unit has image invert functions for upside down and mirror shots as well as wall and pole mount options enabling the acquisition of the perfect shot. With a 9.17 megapixel, 1/1.8” inch CMOS sensor, the PTZ captures full 4K UHD and 1080p HD video up to 60fps, to offer exceptional broadcast picture quality. The PTZ’s 30x optical and 12x digital zoom ensure you create magnificent shots, even in very large rooms or auditoriums.

AVer

The TR535 Dual Lens Auto Tracking Camera features AI auto tracking capabilities for diverse applications with 30x zoom and a sweeping wide-angle view. The wide-angle lens captures the whole scene while the 4K PTZ camera zooms in for close-ups, ensuring complete coverage. Fuelled by four advanced AI-driven tracking modes, the TR535 delivers unparalleled precision for broadcasting, streaming, and recording environments.

AVer’s new TR315 AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera showcases proprietary functions – including Presenter Mode, Zone Mode, and Hybrid Mode tracking – driven by advanced AI processing. Seamlessly blending a 12x optical zoom lens, 4K 60fps resolution, and the finesse of hybrid auto tracking and smooth PTZ operations, it’s already the quintessential choice for broadcasting, streaming, or recording.

Canon

The flagship CR-N700 PTZ camera is solid choice for live production. It boasts 4K UHD/60p captured in 4:2:2 10bit with a 1” CMOS sensor combined with DIGIC DV7 image processor. Dual Pixel CMOS auto focus, eye AF, head detection AF and infrared mode (IR) come with 15x optical zoom. Other specs are v12G-SDI / 3G-SDI / HDMI / IP and support for SRT and FreeD protocols, along with Genlock support and tally lamp.

Sony

Sony’s FR7 offers a high-performance full-frame image sensor and the expressive scope of Sony’s extensive E-mount lens for remote pan/tilt/ zoom control, high flexibility in zoom capability and wide-angle shooting to break through location and space limitations. It also offers the cinematic look and operability that have made Sony digital cinema cameras push the boundaries of the filmmaking industry, plus versatile connectivity and efficient multi camera workflow support.

The FR7’s full-frame sensor and lens flexibility deliver cinematic quality unmatched by fixed-lens PTZs, ideal for high-end concert productions. Its robust remote control options suit complex, multi-camera setups, though it’s bulkier than others.

