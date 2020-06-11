Q Theatre Gets Through

Q Theatre’s roller-coaster ride through Covid-19 reflects that of most New Zealand arts establishments. As the theatre regroups, we talk to Kathryn Osborne, Technical Manager and cast a look back at those first few days.

Q is a theatre, café and bar located in the heart of the CBD, home Auckland’s independent performing arts. With three flexible performing spaces it is usually a frenetic environment but even they found the pace of change leading up to the lockdown a challenge, “The lead up to the Covid-19 lockdown was a fast-moving train. In one week, we went from our technical department being short-staffed to cancelling months of work for our casual crew.”

Into Lockdown

Q began planning its response on 28th February, implementing new cleaning regimes and strategically planning for shutdown. Two weeks later, just prior to the self-isolation requirements for all international travellers the team from Traverse Theatre Company arrived from Australia for their season of Mouthpiece. Q staff and Mouthpiece commenced packing into Rangatira Theatre.

Kathryn recalls, “The set had been built, lights had been rigged, speakers were in place and the crew knocked off for the day. The following day the Auckland Arts Festival made the call that the show would not continue. The Scottish performers wanted to get back to their families before further travel restrictions were in place. So rather than focussing and plotting, the crew turned to packing down what they had just installed and then moving it into storage.”

Meanwhile upstairs in the Loft, Auckland Theatre Company (ATC)’s sold out season of Black Lover was mid-season, “Knowing that restrictions on assembly numbers was part of the government pandemic planning, we started costings and planning schedules and comms to move the performance from the Loft to Rangatira to allow for physical distancing. The team allowed only a very short window to push go if required.”

It wasn’t to be. The ruling on mass gatherings was updated to include all gatherings over 100 people, therefore ATC made the call to cancel the season of Black Lover.

Q’s Technical Manager and ATC’s Production Manager agreed to delay the Loft packout until after the weekend to allow for crew and transport to be booked. A full crew of eight technicians spent six hours clearing the space and also reinstating a basic lighting and sound rigs, so that when the lockdown was lifted, technicians could have space to come and practice and learn on the lighting and sound desks. Kathryn spared two of the crew members to help Auckland Arts Festival pack out the Speigeltent from Aotea Square, a job that required a large number of crew all moving as fast as they could while maintaining physical distance.

As the country prepared to shift into full lockdown, Q staff and hired crew had the sad job of preparing to close the building, “Staff took laptops, chairs and stationary home; IT worked on improving access; we emptied fridges and gutters were cleared. Kathryn reprogrammed the air con, security, phones, turned off the night lights, cancelled rubbish collections, couriers and service checks, and postponed an evacuation drill, scheduled for the 24th March.

Q was finally locked downed by midday on Wednesday 25th March.

Surviving Lockdown

Q Theatre is owned and operated by a charitable trust and is supported only partly by Auckland Council, relying heavily on hosting performances and hospitality. Eighty-five percent of its revenue was lost overnight and the theatre was not eligible for much of Creative New Zealand’s emergency funding package. The theatre desperately needed immediate support to maintain the buildings and prepare for the 2021 season.

The management team launched an online fund-raising campaign, leaning heavily on the advice and support of two companies: Sparks who upgraded the website and Patronbase who created the donation platform. The campaign launched on 8th May and by 2nd June had surpassed the target of $150,000. There is much work to be done but the theatre is in a far safer position, and whilst still aiming to stage some events this year, staff can continue with preparations for the 2021 season.

The fundraising portal remains open. To donate visit https://www.qtheatre.co.nz/