Redefining large scale retail sound with Void Acoustics

Nextopia is a next generation experiential destination located on Floors 5 and 5A of Siam Paragon, Bangkok, owned and operated by Siam Piwat Group. Designed to go beyond conventional retail, the space blends shopping, culture, live events, and immersive experiences across more than 22,000 square metres, with audio positioned as a defining feature of the visitor journey.

From the outset, Siam Piwat Group’s brief was ambitious: to create the best sound system ever experienced in a retail environment, not just in Thailand, but globally. The system needed to support everything from daily ambient sound to DJ performances, live events, and concert style activations, while maintaining consistency, clarity, and control across a complex, multi‑level space.

“We wanted more than just sound that can be heard,” says Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Group CEO of Siam Piwat. “We wanted sound that is high quality and fundamentally different from conventional retail environments. When I walked through the space after the installation was completed, I was truly impressed.”

A complex acoustic challenge

The primary challenge was delivering high quality, even sound coverage across multiple floors with varying ceiling heights and architectural layouts.

Traditional retail audio solutions could not support Nextopia’s immersive, event driven vision. The system also required precise zoning, allowing individual loudspeakers to be adjusted by time and level, while remaining visually integrated and compliant with strict construction standards.

Void Acoustics at scale

Void Acoustics was specified following a previous installation at Raynue, Bangkok. The brand was chosen for its exceptional sonic performance, iconic design language, and flexibility in custom finishes.

The system was designed and integrated by Aura Visual System, Thailand’s exclusive Void Acoustics distributor. Working with Void’s technical team, Aura Visual System delivered a coherent, hall like listening experience across Floors 4, 5, and 5A, with precise delay alignment, tonal consistency, and controlled dispersion.

“This is the largest project we have ever undertaken,” says Gle, Project Manager at Aura Visual System. “It was extremely demanding, but at the same time incredibly exciting. We worked closely on fine tuning each individual loudspeaker to ensure the most realistic and immersive sound coverage possible.”

Immersive results

The completed system delivers powerful, evenly distributed sound that transforms Nextopia into a destination closer to an entertainment venue than a traditional retail space. Its flexibility allows the atmosphere to shift seamlessly between subtle ambience and high energy activations. With its scale, flexibility, and immersive impact, Nextopia sets a new benchmark for large format retail sound design.

The system includes:

Floor 4

• 57 × Cirrus 6.1

Floor 5

• 15 × Cyclone 55

• 2 × Cyclone 10

• 5 × Venu 112 V2

• 6 × Cirrus 6.1

Floor 5A

• 2 × Air Motion V2

• 2 × Venu 218 V2

• 11 × Cyclone 10

• 8 × Venu 112 V2

Amplification