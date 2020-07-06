New Gear

6 Jul 2020

Robert Juliat Sully RJ 650SX


The Robert Juliat Sully RJ 650SX profile series is an LED alternative to the classic 1kW theatre zoom profile. This variable zoom profile range features a high-quality 115W warm white LED source. It delivers a white light (CRI of 96 / TM-30 Rf=92 Rg=98 / TLCI of 97) and an output comparable to a 1000W tungsten luminaire. A cool white LED version is also available for times when ‘daylight’ rendering is required. Sully profiles offer accurate framing with clean shutter cuts and superb gobo projection. With its silent operation, Sully 650SX offers three zoom options – 28°-54°, 16°-35° and 11°-26°.

Contact
Show Technology
www.showtech.nz or (09) 869 3293

Robert Juliat Sully RJ 650SX






Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Vision Meets Budget and Both Win
6 Jul 2020
Cameo F2 FC
6 Jul 2020
InfoComm Connected 2020
6 Jul 2020

Latest jobs

Stage Manager
24 Jun 2020
Inside Sales
15 Jun 2020
WAREHOUSE STORES & PACKER
10 Jun 2020
View all jobs