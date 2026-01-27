Solid State Logic Wins TEC Award at NAMM 2026

Solid State Logic’s ORACLE Future Analogue console was recognised with a TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Large Format Console category during the 41st Annual TEC Awards, held on January 23rd at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

The TEC Awards are widely regarded as the highest honour dedicated to the pro audio and sound recording industry, recognising outstanding performance by the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games and multimedia.

“We are proud to have once again captured the TEC Award in the Large Format Console category and are grateful for the NAMM Foundation and the industry at large for recognising the innovation behind Oracle,” said Nigel Beaumont, Managing Director, Solid State Logic. “This recognition is a testament to the relentless innovation of our team, while reflecting the extremely high standards our customers around the world expect.”

ORACLE: A Studio Revolution

​ORACLE is a fully analogue in-line mixing console offering large-format features in a compact, AWS-size footprint, with instant, effortless, and complete recall of all processing, routing, gain, and pan settings thanks to the company’s innovative new ActiveAnalogue technology. With the ability to instantly switch between mixing or tracking set-ups, users can change a session’s workflow in less time than it takes for an artist to switch tracks.

The console is capable of producing a range of sonic signatures, from the beautifully precise sounds of SuperAnalogue audio to a palette of driven tones, and everything in between. From an SSL legacy perspective, ORACLE embodies the DNA of the classic E, G, and J/K consoles, while taking SSL’s sonic signature into the future.

To learn more about ORACLE, please visit the SSL product page at: https://solidstatelogic.com/products/oracle