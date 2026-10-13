StageKraft Introduces the MEGA-Lite CIRCA Scoop LED Series

StageKraft is pleased to showcase the MEGA-Lite CIRCA Scoop LED Series, a range of four distinctive lighting ﬁxtures combining the classic appearance of traditional theatrical scoop lights with modern LED technology and creative lighting possibilities.

Designed for professional touring, rental, concerts, live events, theatre, broadcast and permanent installations, the CIRCA Series offers lighting designers a combination of warm white illumination, amber tones and vibrant RGB effects.

The range consists of four models: CIRCA XS, CIRCA, CIRCA XL and CIRCA Giant, providing ﬂexibility across different production scales, from compact scenic installations to large concert stages. Each ﬁxture features three distinct LED sections: an RGB outer ring, warm white LEDs illuminating the internal reﬂector, and a warm white and amber centre cluster. This combination allows lighting designers to create everything from traditional tungsten-inspired looks to colourful, contemporary visual effects.

CIRCA XS Scoop LED

Compact Size, Creative Impact

The smallest ﬁxture in the family, the CIRCA XS LED delivers the distinctive scoop appearance in a compact format. Its combination of RGB outer-ring illumination, warm white reﬂector lighting and a warm white/amber centre cluster makes it particularly suited to smaller stages, theatrical productions, television studios and scenic installations.

Technical Speciﬁcations

Outer Ring: 84 x RGB LEDs

Inside Reﬂector: 12 x Warm White LEDs

Centre Cluster: 45 x Warm White + Amber LEDs, 0.8W

Control: 5-pin DMX

Power Supply: 100–240VAC, 47/63Hz

The CIRCA XS is ideal for designers looking to incorporate multiple ﬁxtures into creative arrays, providing visual impact without requiring the space of larger lighting ﬁxtures.

CIRCA Scoop LED

Classic Styling, Modern Versatility

The CIRCA Scoop LED brings together the traditional appearance of a theatrical scoop with the ﬂexibility of contemporary LED technology. Featuring a larger RGB outer ring and increased warm white reﬂector illumination, the CIRCA offers a striking visual presence for live events, concerts, touring productions and broadcast environments.

Technical Speciﬁcations

Outer Ring: 336 x RGB LEDs

Inside Reﬂector: 87 x Warm White LEDs

Centre Cluster: 45 x Warm White + Amber LEDs, 0.8W

Control: 5-pin DMX

Power Supply: 100–240VAC, 47/63Hz

The combination of RGB and warm white/amber elements enables designers to create warm, vintage-inspired looks alongside colourful lighting effects.

CIRCA XL Scoop LED

Bigger Presence, Greater Impact

For productions requiring a larger scenic lighting element, the CIRCA XL expands on the CIRCA concept with a substantial increase in LED count and visual presence. Its larger circular design makes it suitable for concert stages, touring productions, television sets and installations where lighting ﬁxtures form an important part of the overall stage design.

Technical Speciﬁcations

Outer Ring: 464 x RGB LEDs

Inside Reﬂector: 108 x Warm White LEDs

Centre Cluster: 60 x Warm White + Amber LEDs, 0.8W

Control: 5-pin DMX

Power Supply: 100–240VAC, 47/63Hz

Whether used individually as a feature ﬁxture or incorporated into larger lighting arrays, the CIRCA XL provides a distinctive combination of warm illumination and RGB colour effects.

CIRCA Giant Scoop LED

Maximum Visual Impact

The largest ﬁxture in the CIRCA family, the CIRCA Giant is designed to make a statement. Featuring an impressive 672 RGB LEDs around its outer ring, 180 warm white reﬂector LEDs and an 80-LED warm white/amber centre cluster, the Giant delivers a substantial visual presence for major concerts, touring productions, television and large-scale events.

Technical Speciﬁcations

Outer Ring: 672 x RGB LEDs

Inside Reﬂector: 180 x Warm White LEDs

Centre Cluster: 80 x Warm White + Amber LEDs, 0.8W

Control: 5-pin DMX

Power Supply: 100–240VAC, 47/63Hz

Included Accessory: Flight Case

The CIRCA Giant is particularly suited to productions seeking large-format scenic lighting elements that combine traditional theatrical aesthetics with modern LED eDffects.

Available Through StageKraft in Australia and New Zealand

The MEGA-Lite CIRCA Scoop LED Series is available through StageKraft, oDering Australian lighting professionals’ access to the complete range. To learn more about MEGA-Lite products, arrange demonstrations, or discuss upcoming projects, contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call +61 2 9982 1494.