Support Act applauds Victorian GovernmentElection Commitment

On November 19, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews and Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos announced a $34 million live music support package to support 10,000 gigs over four years, including $1000 grants for artists and $2 million for Support Act.

Support Act applauds the Victorian Government’s $34 million election commitment in support of Australian music, and specifically the $2 million pledged to Support Act to assist Victorian artists, managers, crew and music workers who face challenges with their mental health.

Responding to the announcement, Support Act CEO Clive Miller said:

“We greatly appreciate this election commitment from the Victorian Government. If realised, it will have an enormous impact for our programs in Victoria, and help us to help the industry build back better after the disruptions of the past few years.

“We know from our own research that people working in music have elevated levels of psychological distress, suicide ideation, anxiety and depression, and that our prevention, education and training programs have real impact, as they are designed and delivered by people who work in music and have lived experience.

“They also help to de-stigmatise the issue of mental health in the music community and encourage help seeking behaviour, especially with hard to reach population groups such as crew and First Nations music workers.

“Support Act is also working with industry to create more mentally healthy workplaces, as outlined in our recent Minimum Standards for a Mentally Healthy Music Industry. This includes a very strong commitment to safety@work issues, by helping to create sustained behaviour and culture change around issues such as systemic harassment, discrimination, bullying and sexual misconduct.”

Miller added that Support Act’s remit had increased dramatically over the past few years, and that he hoped other Governments – and the Victorian opposition – are also factoring Support Act into their upcoming budget planning.

Support Act is the music industry’s charity, delivering crisis relief services to music workers across all genres who are unable to work due to ill health, injury, a mental health problem or some other crisis.

The Support Act Wellbeing Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7 counselling service for anyone working in Australian music or the performing arts. It’s supplemented by the First Nations Helpline, LGBTQI+ Helpline, Sexual Health and Safety Helpline and Manager Support Hotline, all accessed by calling 1800 959 500.

Support Act’s mental health prevention, education and training programs include Mental Health First Aid Training, Suicide Prevention Training, Access All Areas Active Bystander Training, Workplace Wellbeing Check-Ins plus On My Mind and Yarning Strong open access webinars. The mental health resources page on the website offers a wealth of evidence-based information, articles, videos, app and book recommendations, specifically curated for those who work in music.