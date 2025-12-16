Support Act Christmas Appeal

Christmas should be a time of joy, music, and family – but for Tony, last year it was anything but. With his partner facing a serious medical diagnosis and treatment, Tony struggled to keep up with work in music, the very thing that sustains them. Bills piled up, stress mounted, and the thought of giving their children a Christmas filled with joy felt impossible.

As the festive season drew closer, the pressure only grew. With work harder to manage and expenses stacking up, Tony wondered how they would afford even the essentials – let alone create a little Christmas magic for their children.

That’s when Support Act stepped in. We provided practical, immediate support while his partner was receiving treatment – helping cover rent, groceries, and counselling, giving Tony and his family the support and breathing space they desperately needed.

Tony shared: “Support Act came along at a time when we were starting to wonder how we would pay all the bills that kept piling up. In addition, with Christmas around the corner, we were seriously worried about the kids and how we would afford everything this year. Thankfully Support Act were there to help and made the whole process feel very supported and easy to navigate”.

Your support this Christmas can make a difference for music workers like Tony and his family. Thousands of musicians and industry workers are struggling – facing financial stress, illness, or family crises – while still giving their all to the music that brings us joy.



Every gift sends a message of hope, care, and solidarity to the people who give so much of themselves to bring music into our lives. This Christmas, you can stand beside them and remind them they are not alone.

Please donate now to support a music worker in need this festive season and ensure the music continues.

With heartfelt thanks,

Clive Miller

CEO – Support Act

PS. Just like Tony, countless music workers face tough times behind the scenes. Your support can be the lifeline they desperately need this Christmas.