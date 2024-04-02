The 8th ARCA REUNION

ST KILDA BOWLS CLUB 21st APRIL 2024

OK, NOW WE ARE SERIOUS

Wanted alive (preferably): All international or local road, rigging, lighting and sound crew, from all over the world, that were involved with ACT, CLS, Nova, Jands or just crewing doing o/s and aussie bands around Australia and NZ, or anywhere for that matter.

… if you are alive and/or know where someone is from the road is get them involved if they haven’t joined us before.

There is a reunion so look out…… 21st April 2024 at St Kilda Bowls Club starting at midday.

John Abbott may apply….

Any muso’s that would like to string a few tunes together for us and catch up with some crew and pay their respects please let us know….would be fantastic…

Link to register below –

CONTACTS:

Linda Krive 0432 969680

Dave Harding 0409 840260

Adrian Anderson 0409 789440

It is a reunion of road crew. ALL women and men that were involved as roadies, touring and set up of tours are welcome. It is not a free for all for any-one. Any bands and/or members that wish to pay respects to the crews for their undying efforts, to both the crew that are here and those that have passed, are welcome.

This is about the “Roadies” to quote a term of endearment.

We are a collective who busted our arses and loved what we did.

Please respect us for what we have accomplished and the legacy we have left for everyone and what we have taught so many. This is another slice of history and I welcome people to celebrate with us and for us.

Bring some old photo’s so we know who we are….lmao

ARCA