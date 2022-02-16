The P.A. People acquires TheatreQuip

For fifty years, The P.A. People have been involved in the design and supply of staging and hoisting systems to venues. “We have been looking at expanding our capability to deliver staging solutions for quite some time,” explains Chris Dodds, Managing Director of The P.A. People. “Over the past few months, we have received numerous enquiries from across the country looking for alternative providers of staging design and delivery.”

To expand its presence in the Venue Engineering space, The P.A. People is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sydney-based business TheatreQuip, which can trace its origins in the Australian theatre industry back over thirty years. TheatreQuip brings a wealth of theatrical experience and product to The P.A. People’s Venue Engineering portfolio, including a comprehensive range of drapes, curtain tracks and accessories, counterweight fly systems, portable staging, and theatre machinery.

Michael Rafferty, proprietor of TheatreQuip since 2001, has joined The P.A. People team. “I am delighted that TheatreQuip is now part of The P.A. People,” says Michael. “I am looking forward to working together to deliver the very best staging solutions for venues. Chris has put together a very experienced team with a lot of familiar faces as well as some new ones and we have hit the ground running. We are looking forward to creating a new chapter for The P.A. People over the next fifty years by providing the best Venue Engineering solutions in Australia.”

TheatreQuip has a substantial orderbook, and a very busy few months ahead of it, having recently completed a significant project for the installation of drapes and tracks at the new Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct. “We have a whole range of new contractor-friendly TheatreQuip installation products,” Dodds continues. “The next six months will see the release of a portfolio of equipment that we feel are destined to become benchmark products in our industry”.

For further information please contact venueengineering@papeople.com.au