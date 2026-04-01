The P.A. People Appoint Kate Kelly as Business Development Manager

The P.A. People are pleased to welcome Kate Kelly in the role of Business Development Manager, based in Melbourne.

Kate brings more than 15 years’ of experience across theatre consulting, live performance and venue technology. An AVIXA CTS Certified professional, Kate joins the team following over a decade with Marshall Day Entertech and Studio Entertech.

Kate said she is excited to join The P.A. People, commenting; “The depth of knowledge within the company is remarkable, and I’m really looking forward to learning from and collaborating with the team. When a company has been successful for more than 50 years, you know they’re doing something right.”

Throughout her career, Kate has led the design of theatre and AV systems for projects ranging from major educational performing arts centres to community venues and heritage theatre redevelopments. She continues to work as a theatre lighting designer, programmer and technician, staying closely connected to the evolving technical needs of live performance.

Kate is a passionate advocate for the theatre industry, promoting pathways for young people entering technical production careers and has served on the AVIXA Women’s Council (Oceania) for over five years.

The P.A. People Venue Engineering Manager Peter Grisard said “I am delighted to welcome Kate to the team. She brings strong industry knowledge and expertise, and we look forward to working with her.”