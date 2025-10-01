ULA Group Lights Up Sydney with the Official Opening of its New Showroom

Sydney’s skyline shone a little brighter on 26 August as ULA Group officially unveiled its new state-of-the-art showroom and office facilities in Condell Park, marking another milestone in the company’s three-decade success story.

The highly anticipated launch welcomed industry professionals, valued clients, and manufacturing partners who had travelled from across the globe to celebrate this exciting new chapter for ULA Group.

Guests enjoyed an evening of authentic Italian cuisine, vibrant networking, and the opportunity to explore the cutting-edge showroom, experiencing first-hand the latest lighting, AV, and LED display innovations.

The night’s highlights began with the official launch of Elation Lighting’s PARAGON LT, making its debut as the brightest fixture in the award-winning PARAGON Series. The moment was elevated by the presence of international guests Eric Loader (Global Vice President – Sales) and Jonas Stenvinkel (International Sales Manager) from Elation Lighting, who shared their insights and perspectives with the audience.

Astera’s Ben Díaz kept the energy flowing with an engaging presentation of the brand-new QuikPunch, a wireless LED fixture engineered for speed, brilliance, and reliability, setting a new standard for film and event lighting professionals.

The spotlight then shifted to VuePix Infiled with the unveiling of the Black Widow Series, presented through a product demonstration by Jake Horsburgh, VuePix Infiled Product Manager. Black Widow’s ingenious versatility and refined engineering captivated guests, firmly setting a new benchmark in LED screen technology.

But the celebrations didn’t end with the speeches. As the event moved outdoors, Elation’s mighty Proteus Excalibur beams carved striking patterns into the night sky, while a live demonstration of the PARAGON LT transformed the exterior walls of the complex into a dazzling canvas of light.

It was a spectacular finale that perfectly captured the scale, creativity, and ambition driving ULA Group’s future.

“Tonight we celebrate an incredible milestone for ULA Group, but more importantly, we look ahead,” says Cuono Biviano, Managing Director of ULA Group.

“This new showroom is more than just a space – it’s a platform for innovation, collaboration, and inspiration. It represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of lighting and visual technology, not just in Australia and New Zealand, but on a global stage.”

ULA Group extends its sincere thanks to all who joined the celebrations and to its valued partners who helped make the evening a resounding success.