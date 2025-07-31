VuePix Infiled Screens Power the Finish Line at the 2025 Gold Coast Marathon

VuePix Infiled LED screens took the prime spot at the finish line of the ASICS Gold Coast Marathon 2025, delivering a dynamic visual experience for one of Australia’s premier running events. Held in early July, the marathon drew over 35,000 participants from 49+ countries, all converging on the Gold Coast for a weekend of endurance, celebration, and community spirit.

Organised by Events Management Queensland in partnership with EventCo, the event showcased world-class athleticism and innovation. EventCo engaged Onesol Productions to deliver a high-impact digital signage solution, including a custom-designed LED arch and perimeter screens for the finish line.

Towering at 4 metres high and stretching 12 metres wide, the double sided VuePix Infiled LED arch served as a striking visual gateway for participants completing their race. The vibrant digital display created the perfect dynamic backdrop for live broadcast coverage, capturing each triumphant finish in vivid detail. It not only enhanced the experience for runners pushing through to the final moments, but also amplified the excitement for spectators cheering them on from the sidelines.

Now celebrating over 40 years of marathon excellence, the Gold Coast Marathon continues to unite a passionate community of athletes and supporters. With the bold LED screens lighting the path, every finish became a moment to remember.