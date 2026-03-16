WyreStorm Launches WyreStorm Academy

– A Dedicated Training Platform for AV Professionals Worldwide

WyreStorm has announced the official launch of WyreStorm Academy, a brand-new, fully custom-built online training platform designed to empower AV professionals with practical knowledge, structured learning, and certification pathways.

Accessible at https://academy.wyrestorm.com/, the Academy represents a major step forward in WyreStorm’s commitment to education, partner enablement, and long-term industry development.

Built from the ground up, the platform is designed to support an unlimited number of courses and training modules as the Academy continues to expand. Upon registration, users provide professional details such as company name, job title, and country, allowing WyreStorm to better understand and support its global partner network.

At launch, the Academy introduces two foundational courses and a Sales Certification:

NHD Level 1 – Sales & Design

NHD Level 1 – Technical

WyreStorm Asia – Sales Certification

The Sales & Design course delivers 45 minutes of structured video learning supported by eight knowledge tests, guiding users through the fundamentals of AV over IP, system selection, and product positioning.

The Technical course extends deeper with 75 minutes of training and eleven assessments, including controller setup guidance and step-by-step project configuration support.

To ensure meaningful certification, participants must watch at least 90% of video content and achieve a minimum 80% score on assessments to complete a course. Upon completion, a personalized certificate is automatically generated.

The Academy’s visual identity and user experience were entirely custom designed, aligning with WyreStorm’s evolving brand ecosystem and the upcoming Support Hub 2.0 release. From course thumbnails to motion graphics and certification design, the platform reflects WyreStorm’s focus on quality and clarity.

“Education has always been central to how we support our partners,” said Luka Bordjoski – Training Coordinator at WyreStorm. “WyreStorm Academy formalizes that commitment, providing structured, accessible training that strengthens confidence in system design, deployment, and sales conversations.”

For more information or to register and take your first course, visit: https://academy.wyrestorm.com/