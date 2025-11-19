You’re Invited – GETshow, Guangzhou, China, April 2026

The 2026 GETshow will be held in the A&D area of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China from April 6 to 8, 2026.

As one of the largest and most influential professional performing arts equipment exhibitions in Asia, GETshow brings together more than 1,000 exhibitors from global brands of professional lighting, professional audio, stage special effects, LED screens, lasers, microphones, cultural and tourism performing arts equipment, stage peripheral equipment, and more. This exhibition will provide a great platform for industry professionals to explore cutting-edge technologies, connect with global resources, and gain insights into industry trends.

Exhibition Highlights：

Scale Up: 2025’s GETshow reached a new high in scale, with a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, spanning Areas A and D of the Canton Fair Complex, attracting more than 1,000 internationally renowned brands

Extensive Exhibits: Focusing on new technologies, products, and applications in professional lighting, professional audio, and stage peripherals, GETshow showcases cutting-edge inventions, innovations, and trends in the international performing arts equipment industry. GETshow encompasses a wide range of product categories, including professional lighting, professional audio, public address, cultural and tourism equipment, conference systems, LEDs, laser equipment, microphones, amplifiers, intelligent lighting control systems, stage special effects, stage machinery, trusses, and stage peripherals. GETshow showcases cutting-edge, high-tech, and professional exhibits.

Concurrent activities: GETshow will continue to deepen the integration of “technology and art”, and carefully plan a series of concurrent activities including the 4th “GETshow Cup” Young Stage Lighting Designer “Top Ten Works” Selection Competition, the 2nd “GETshow Cup” China Sound Engineer Competition, large-scale theme light show Cshow, large-scale creative immersive light and shadow show, technical lectures full of practical information, new product launches, large-scale outdoor line array tour displays, and more.

GETshow sincerely invite you to visit the event to explore new technologies in the performing arts equipment industry and immerse yourself in the cutting-edge technologies in performing arts equipment!

For more information about the exhibition, please click the link to visit the GETshow official website:

GETshow official website:https://en.getshow.com.cn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getshow_official/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/getshow-official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getshowchina

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@GETshow-official