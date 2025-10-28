Analog Way Names AXIS HUB As Its New Distributor for Australia and New Zealand, Lightware Australia as exclusive reseller

Analog Way has announced that Sydney-based AXIS HUB Pty Ltd has been appointed the exclusive distributor for Analog Way products in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

AXIS HUB’s two company directors, Jason Lewis and Patrick Kong, who have more than 50 years combined industry experience, have newly named the company as the exclusive Analog Way vendor partner for ANZ to provide an immediate national sales and support network across the region.

Analog Way and AXIS HUB principles already have a strong relationship and history in delivering world class video solutions with their complementary brands and systems, so it was logical to pursue that path to achieve the same mutual success in Australia and New Zealand.

Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way’s President of the Americas, says, “We are delighted to welcome AXIS HUB to the Analog Way family. The industry expertise and enthusiasm of Jason and Patrick will be valuable assets for us as Analog Way builds and strengthens its sales and support services throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

“We’re excited to hit the ground running to deliver Analog Way’s premium video processing solutions,” says AXIS HUB Company Director, Jason Lewis.

“Analog Way will be complemented by AXIS HUB systems our Australia and New Zealand authorized system integrator dealer network to deploy truly premium end-to-end video delivery systems across the region.”

AXIS HUB have in turn appointed Lightware Australia Pty Ltd as the exclusive reseller of Analog Way for Australia and New Zealand. Lightware’s complimentary video systems and integrated SDvoE and fibre solutions will be enhanced by Analog Way’s product offerings to Lightware’s well-established pro AV and staging rental dealer network across the region.