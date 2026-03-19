The Astera QuikPunch is an IP65 rated, single source 5” LED Fresnel, but delivers much, much more. For those familiar, it is a bigger, more powerful version of the Astera QuikSpot. I do wonder if we will see yet a bigger version in the future, similar in size to the AX10.

If you were looking at this light as a tech or a gaffa wanting a quick, easy, convenient and high-end static LED solution, QuikPunch ticks just about all the boxes.

Construction

As it’s IP65 rated it does have a bit of weight to it at 6.5kg. Dimensions are 236mm x 196mm x 296mm. The QuikPunch is a reasonably compact fixture. It is very easy for one person to carry and set up, and can be run off battery or mains power.

PREPBOX CHARGING PLATE

They have their own case, called the Astera PrepBox. The PrepBox and Charging Plate ties in and allows you to store, charge and prep (program, set addresses and parameters) all in one place. A lot of thought has been put into how these lights are stored and transported too.

It takes five and a half hours to do a full charge, which is pretty reasonable. You could almost charge them for the day and run them at night. You get four and a half hours run time on maximum output. Output can be adjusted depending on how long you would like it to run for. Maximum run time is at about 20 hours.

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We can create amber by mixing red and green, so why have amber LEDs in additive colour mixing?

We use amber in additive LED colour mixing to create a warm white. Mixing amber and blue in varying proportions gives a cleaner range of colour temperatures when compared to getting amber from two sources (mixing red and green).

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Optics, Colour and Brightness

The Astera QuikPunch is a single source LED, exactly what you want. It is RGBMA (Red, Green, Blue, Mint, Amber) additive colour mixing, just like the rest of the Astera range. It has a CRI of greater than 96 and produces 8000 lux at three metres.

QUIKTURN ON QUIKTURN OFF

The light draws 75W of power, with a maximum power draw of 100W. The output it gives is the equivalent of a 650W tungsten fixture. The efficiency is impressive, which is a bit easier to forget when you are running lights on batteries. The output won’t blow you away, but if you were to run them off mains power, you would get 24 to a circuit.

The QuikPunch is bright – at its widest its 60º beam angle makes it an excellent wash light to evenly lit large surfaces like a stage or large set piece. Going down to its narrowest at 13 degrees it can give a good spot. (Typical par zoom range is from about 17º-50º. Typical Fresnel zoom range is about 15º-65º). To add to this, it also features an 8-way barn door that you can use to shape the light.

It can also work as an old school 650W Fresnel spotlight when the EdgeSoftener filter is added. It may not sound like much, but having a light that can behave like a traditional Fresnel with the convenience that the QuikSpot brings really opens up a world of options.

If you are looking at this light as a lighting designer or a technical director who is after high quality, uniform lighting, QuikPunch ticks all the boxes.

Applications and Features

When reviewing any Astera fixture, you have to talk about it as part of the Astera ecosystem. The ecosystem does give you a lot of support and certainty. The ecosystem features accessories, an app, and the same light engine across the range.

Considerable time has been spent developing convenient mounting and stand systems for the QuikPunch. A few highlights include a removeable yoke, folding feet, a kickstand, a TrackPin and a TrackSpigot. These are all very much aimed at the TV, film and corporate markets but would be handy for all applications.

One of my favourite features is, the TiltMeter. It’s an option in the onboard display menus that shows the tilt angle of the fixture as you are hanging it or placing it on the floor.

Control and Programming

The Astera QuikPunch includes LumenRadio’s wireless DMX and RDM, making for easy integration with consoles and other control surfaces. The DMX patch is simple to configure, assign profiles, starting addresses and fixture numbers when using the PrepBox or the AsteraApp.

Part of the Astera ecosystem is the AsteraApp, which gives you full control over the QuikPunch fixtures as well as any other Astera fixtures you are running. You can set the lights up and monitor them using the app. You can also control them using the Astera White or FX Remote. The QuikPunch also has an onboard menu.

QuikPunch is wireless for both power and data, but can be wired if need be with 5-pin XLR in and out. ‘If you can run copper, run copper’ has long been the mantra when dealing with wireless technology, but those who have used the Astera wireless set up will attest to its reliability. The wireless capabilities are not just an add-on, but a core component when developing these fixtures.

Few companies have invested so much and promoted their lights as battery powered and wireless as Astera have. They do a fantastic job with both, but I would be curious to know what percentage of Astera users run them wirelessly or on mains power and trusty 5-pin DMX.

Verdict

You could say QuikPunch is borderline over engineered for many of your more simple applications but if you are after the best of the best, don’t go past this. It’s not only a solid investment, but also a fixture every event, film, or broadcast crew will want on set.

Part of me thinks that Astera should be making moving lights; they would sell like hotcakes. Another part of me says they have nailed their niche. The QuikPunch only furthers Astera’s reputation as producing some of the best quality static LED fixtures on the market.

Product Info:

astera-led.com/products/quikpunch

Distributor Australia and New Zealand: www.ulagroup.com

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THE SPECS

Astera QuikPunch