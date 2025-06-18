Big Picture and Spotlight to Rebrand as Creative Technology

Bringing It All Together – Under One Unified Brand

NEP Live Events is excited to announce that, effective July 1st, 2025, its Australian and New Zealand brands of Big Picture and Spotlight will officially rebrand as Creative Technology (CT) as of July 1st 2025. This change is part of a global initiative to unify under one name; bringing it all together into a single, powerful brand identity.

For years, NEP Live Events has operated in the region as a unified business under three trusted brands; Big Picture, Spotlight, and Creative Technology. This rebrand simply reflects what has already been true operationally: one team, one company, now under one name.

Creative Technology is a global leader in audiovisual and live event solutions, operating from 32 offices across 17 countries. The rebrand reflects a strategic evolution that simplifies the company’s identity while preserving everything you trust; the people, the service, and the commitment to excellence.

“This is not about erasing our past, it’s about building on it,” commented Owen Davison, President of NEP Live Events. “Big Picture and Spotlight have been instrumental in shaping our identity and reputation. Now, under the Creative Technology name, we’re better positioned to grow, innovate, and serve our clients on a global scale.”

“Our clients can rest assured, this is a brand change, not a business change,” added Brett Hawkins, Vice President of NEP Live Events. “They’ll continue working with the same trusted teams, receiving the same high-quality service and support they’ve always known. We’re simply making it easier to understand who we are and what we stand for, just now under one name.”

The rebrand follows a broader trend across NEP Group’s global network, with sister companies such as Faber Audiovisuals in Europe already operating under the Creative Technology banner. The transition will be visible through updated branding across emails, uniforms, and paperwork, but the core of the business remains unchanged.

This rebrand marks a new chapter, to one unified brand, that honors the legacy of Big Picture and Spotlight while embracing a future of global collaboration and innovation.