CLAYPAKY FIXTURES TAKE THE FLYING BUS STAGE FOR A RIDE at Glastonbury 2025

Claypaky HY B-EYE K15 Aqua lighting fixtures lit up The Flying Bus stage in the Unfairground at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, June 25-29 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Glastonbury, where Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart were festival headliners.

The Flying Bus outdoor stage is built from two convoy buses pulled in the night sky by cherubs and a team of winged horses. The stage was located in the festival’s Unfairground, a field dedicated to subversive art and music and filled with strange amusements, peculiar side shows, late-night dance venues, street art and sculptures. The Flying Bus hosted a Travellers Awareness night, carnival vibes and three nights of electronic music for excited fans.

GLX Productions Ltd., an industry leader in lighting, sound and video turnkey solutions for festivals, tours, corporate events and special projects, provided 12 Claypaky HY B-EYE K15 Aquas to The Flying Bus.

The HY B-EYE K15 Aqua sets a new standard of brilliance while ensuring unrivaled IP66 protection. With a rotating front lens and the power to control each LED individually, the HY B-EYE K15 Aqua unleashes a mesmerizing world of kaleidoscopic projections and captivating eye-candy effects. It acts as a high- performance LED wash light, a flawless beam light and a jawdropping visual effect projector, all in one.

“We chose this fixture in particular for its stunning visual qualities, waterproof rating and renowned B-EYE lens effects,” says Glenn Gridley, at GLX Productions. “The three-layer control system made creating visual effects easy with absolute control. The ability to split the fixture into two separate profiles made programming and operation much easier.”

He believes that “the K15s added a new dynamic to the acid house and techno vibes that The Flying Bus hosts every year. The Unfairground itself was an area where nothing was as it seemed on the surface. Immersive, backwards sideshows combined with subtle political messages, and a team from wide and varied backgrounds, to make up the fabric of this incredible area.”

For Gridley, “the B-EYE look is timeless, and the K15 Aqua is a perfect update of the classic K10 and K15 models. Completely enclosed in an IP shell, it works flawlessly in all environments. Not only that, the fixture housing itself is sleek and visually appealing too, so it’s great for camera shots and general aesthetics.”