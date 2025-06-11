ENTECH NZ Info Arvo – July 16, Auckland – RSVP Now!

ENTECH NZ returns in July 2026, and to kick it off exhibitors current and potential are invited to a drinks and info arvo in Auckland on July 16.

The roadshow runs every second year, on the off-year to the highly successful ETNZ conference, held this year and then in 2027. ENTECH was established as an NZ company in 2016 and returned last year with a sellout tour of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. For 2026 the organisers, founders of CX Network media, are expanding the one day event with features trailed and popular from Australia where ENTECH has run for the past 31 years.

Anyone interested in attending the drinks function in Auckland should email Kate – kate@juliusmedia.com and the event will run from 3pm until 5.30pm, on Wednesday 16 July, at a downtown Auckland bar.

More details on ENTECH are at www.entechroadshow.com