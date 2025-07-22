ENTECH opens Single Cities

With 2026 already framed as the largest ENTECH Roadshow ever, single city stand sales have just opened for any of the eight major cities slated between May and August. This offers an opportunity for any supplier of anything to take a place in their city and make new contacts – customers and potential crew included.

A single $300 deposit secures a place and also an option for an upgrade or a national tour place, subject to availability. In Australia the May 2026 national tour is already sold at 87% of previous, a record ten months out. In NZ the roadshow is even tighter with almost all previous exhibitors reconfirmed and more lining up – and a modest 15% more space available.

New venues for 2026 include the stunning NZ ICC in Auckland, part of the Sky City complex. Wellington moves to the beautiful Lower Hutt Events Centre. Over in Perth the show moves to the nearby Claremont Perth HPC, while all previous venues remain – including the iconic Hordern Pavilion in Sydney.

“We have more of what trade want,” asserts organiser Kate McKenzie. “We are bringing EnTalks to NZ, hosted by NW Group. Our new ‘Tech Train’ will give a guided tour of EVERY exhibit. The Australian and NZ roadshows are now unified – with more of everything that is popular.”

The pathway to ENTECH is to book here: https://www.entech-roadshow.com/single-city-stand