GLP appoints MDR Lighting as New Zealand distributor

(Pic: Brodie Noon (left) with MDR business development manager Aaron Shirriffs)

GLP has confirmed MDR Lighting as its new distributor in New Zealand, effective 1st May.

100% New Zealand owned, MDR Lighting has had a strong presence in the entertainment and production industry for more than 20 years and represents a top tier list of brands.

Says managing director Brodie Noon: “Due to our position in the New Zealand market, as well as our close working relationship with Showtools – GLP’s Australian distributor – it was a natural progression for us to add GLP to our portfolio.”

It was one of the key reasons why Søren Storm, GLP sales director for the Asia-Pacific region, had initially made the approach. His reasons were clear: “MDR Sound and Lighting is a very well-established lighting distributor in New Zealand with a great reputation for giving their clients and products the best service.

“I have also known Brodie personally for many years and have always had a tremendous business relationship.”

Storm also recognises MDR’s strength not only among integrators and resellers in the installation sector, but that it also has a direct line to all major production houses in the country.

Brodie Noon says the MDR team can’t wait to get going. “We will market the brand through our existing channels of EDMs and media, plus direct demonstrations to production houses – as we do with all our brands,” he states. “The MDR team are particularly excited to be about to land the first shipment of the incredible new JDC Burst 1 into New Zealand.”