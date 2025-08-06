HIVE partners with ULA Group to expand presence in Australia and New Zealand

Exclusive distribution partnership brings innovative media server solutions to ANZ integrators

HIVE, the UK-based specialists in media control, has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with ULA Group for the Australian and New Zealand markets. The agreement marks an important step in expanding HIVE’s global presence and connecting with local integrators through one of the region’s most experienced visual technology providers.

“We are excited to welcome ULA Group as our exclusive partner in the ANZ region,” says Mark Calvert, CEO at HIVE. “This partnership is about more than distribution – it’s about making our technology accessible to integrators through a trusted local expert who understands the needs of the market.”

ULA Group brings more than 30 years of experience in delivering professional AV and lighting solutions across sectors including themed attractions, entertainment venues, retail environments and public spaces. With four local offices and showrooms in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, ULA Group offers hands-on technical support, system design consultancy and in-house training to support successful integration and project delivery.

“ULA Group is proud to partner with HIVE,” says Paul Rumble, Sales Director and General Manager VIC at ULA Group. “We’ve been impressed by the simplicity, performance and flexibility of their Beeblade range. It’s a smart and scalable solution that addresses many of the challenges our clients face – from managing multiple outputs to reducing power consumption and space requirements. We’re looking forward to introducing the full HIVE portfolio to the region.”

As part of the partnership, ULA Group will offer HIVE’s complete range of media servers and enclosures – including the award-winning Beeblade SDM modules and modular Nucleus and Beehive housings – backed by local stock availability, support and advice.

Designed to simplify media delivery, HIVE’s lightweight and energy-efficient systems are already used in projects ranging from projection mapping and interactive exhibits to digital signage and themed entertainment. By embedding media playback directly into displays or housing it in compact enclosures, HIVE offers a modular alternative to traditional media servers – reducing setup complexity and overheads without compromising performance.

HIVE will make its official debut at the ULA Group and VuePix Infiled stands during the Integrate Expo in Sydney, 27–29 August. Visit ULA Group stand #H30 or VuePix Infiled stand #J30 for live demos and technical discussions.