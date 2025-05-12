HOTA Outdoor Stage Receives a Major Upgrade with VuePix Infiled High-Spec Screen Technology

The iconic cultural hub of the Gold Coast, HOTA (Home of the Arts), has recently undertaken a significant upgrade of its visual technology for their Outdoor Stage. Earlier this year, 120 VuePix Infiled AR 3.9 outdoor LED panels were delivered to the venue, enhancing its audiovisual capabilities.

As part of the handover, the VuePix Infiled team was on-site, providing comprehensive training to the enthusiastic HOTA audiovisual crew, ensuring they were fully equipped to maximise the potential of their new system.

The entire project was managed and overseen by Fredon Technology, which played a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless acquisition process. Their expertise helped deliver a complete event solution, offering HOTA the flexibility to cater to a wide range of productions and events within the vibrant cultural precinct.

“The new LED screen system is a game-changer for our outdoor stage and utilisation throughout other venues within the precinct, enhancing our ability to deliver high-quality visual experiences for audiences across all kinds of events,” says Luke Garvey, Head of Audio at HOTA.

Resilient and Ready for Outdoor Elements

The VuePix Infiled AR 3.9 outdoor series is engineered specifically for high-quality outdoor displays, delivering exceptional brightness and a vibrant visual experience, both day and night.

One of the key deciding factors in selecting this LED technology was its durability and ability to withstand variable environmental conditions on the Gold Coast. The LED screen system was also delivered with additional wind brace support, ensuring stability and resilience against strong coastal winds.

Brompton Processing – Minimising Setup Complexity

The LED system is powered by Brompton advanced processing and operating system, offering minimal setup complexity while maintaining first-class performance. Utilizing Brompton Tessera SX40 and SD processors, the system provides outstanding colour accuracy, smooth image playback and optimised performance for live productions.

This cutting-edge technology streamlines content management and allows the HOTA team to deliver stunning visuals with ease.

Flexibility and Scalability for Versatile Productions

The LED screen system has been tailored to provide maximum flexibility and scalability for HOTA’s outdoor stage. It offers a variable digital solution, that can be set up in endless configurations and layouts, hung or ground stacked.

This adaptability enables HOTA to accommodate a wide range of events, from concerts and theatrical performances to community festivals and corporate gatherings.

Comprehensive Training for Optimal Performance & Longevity

VuePix Infiled believe in empowering their clients with the knowledge and skills needed to maximise the potential of their LED systems.

Their comprehensive training covers every aspect of LED technology – from the screen set up and configuration, processing technology operation, to proper maintenance, ensuring the right handling, optimal performance throughout the time, and longevity of the system.

Jake Horsburgh (VuePix Product Manager) and Mike Davies (LED Screen & Digital Technology Specialist at ULA Group) were assisting with the handover of the screen. Jake spent a few days with both the HOTA and Fredon Technology AV crew, providing comprehensive training with practical sessions on setup, maintenance and troubleshooting.

In-depth training was also provided on Brompton software and hardware, ensuring that HOTA staff are well-versed in the operation of the system.

VuePix Infiled – Standing Strong at HOTA for Over a Decade

VuePix Infiled LED screens have been an integral part of HOTA’s technology infrastructure for over a decade.

The first VuePix Infiled LED billboard was installed in the cultural precinct in 2014, serving as the main roadside advertising platform on Bundall Road. This iconic digital billboard has captured the attention of thousands of passersby, promoting HOTA’s major events and productions. After over 10 years of service, the quirky-shaped digital billboard has recently been refurbished with high-spec LED panels, keeping pace with evolving display technology.

Inside HOTA’s main building, several VuePix Infiled LED displays are also used as dynamic advertising platforms, enhancing the visitor experience within the venue.

A Strong Collaboration for Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions

This project highlights the strength of collaboration between Fredon Technology, HOTA, ULA Group and VuePix Infiled.

By working closely with their system integrators and technology partners, VuePix Infiled continue to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to iconic venues across Australia and New Zealand.