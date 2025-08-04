INTEGRATE – EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF AV

2025 SHOW GUIDE – Part 2 of 3

Welcome to the second part of our show guide for Integrate 2025! Integrate runs at Sydney’s ICC Wed 27 to Friday 29 August.

CX will be at Integrate covering all the latest releases, looking for stories, and having a chin-wag with the industry as a whole. We are always up for a chat!

CX’s publisher and editor Jason Allen is also MCing a session for our industry peak body ACETA on Thursday 28 at 4pm in rooms E3.1/ E3.2. This is a session explaining why every integrator, consultant, production company, venue, and AV business should be an ACETA member, and what they get out of it. There’s also free food and drinks! Get involved – check out the ACETA section in this show guide.

Event Communications Australia

Stand A18

AudioPressBox

Manufacturers of professional audio distribution amplifiers, used to manage and distribute audio signals at press conferences, events, and installations.

Offers portable and installation solutions, often with Dante network connectivity and USB-C inputs and outputs.

New product: APB Mini (APB-312 C-USB), an active, portable press box with analogue mic/line inputs, digital USB-C I/O, and independent transformer balanced outputs.

BroaMan

Specialising in fibre-based transport solutions for broadcast, professional audio, and video applications, facilitating long-distance, high- bandwidth signal transmission.

Designed for flexibility and redundancy, key products include Repeat48 series (video conversion), Mux22 series (multi-format transport including 3G and 12G-SDI), and Route66 routing solutions.

Green-GO Digital Intercom

Network based digital intercom systems. Features include individual talkback channels, group communication, cue lights, and integration with two-way radios and Dante audio networks, with an intuitive drag and drop configuration and monitoring software, with remote capabilities.

New products include the Green-GO SW6, a PTPv2-enabled 6-port PoE(+) switch, and the Green-GO Stride Antenna, a wireless communication antennae system, with seamless roaming for WBPX wireless beltpacks.

HOLLYLAND

The HOLLYLAND Hollyvox G51 is a wireless intercom system for professional production communications.

Supports multiple beltpacks for team co-ordination, featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC ) for reduced background noise.

Li.LAC

Disinfection of microphones through UV-C light, in a 19” 3RU rackmount format. Disinfects handheld microphones, transmitters, lapel, and headset mics (or anything else) Offers contactless disinfection without liquids or toxins. Scientifically proven with a 99.99% reduction of germs on the outer surface of microphones after five minutes.

Jands

Stands F9 & D15

Established in 1970, Jands is a leading distributor of world-class audio, video, lighting, control, and broadcasting technologies in Australia and New Zealand, delivering premium products and innovative solutions tailored to individual customer needs and budgets.

At Integrate 2025, Jands will represent renowned brands such as Shure, L-Acoustics, Listen Technologies, ETC, High End Systems, Electro-Voice, Dynacord, Blustream, Ampetronic, Clear-Com, Anolis, Blaze Audio, Concierge, RF Venue, and Furman. Visitors can explore their cutting-edge products, receive expert guidance, and attend exclusive presentations and demo sessions on various topics in the dedicated room within booth F9.

Shure

IntelliMix Room Kits: Pre-packaged Microsoft Teams Rooms bundles that pair an Intel-based computer running IntelliMix Room DSP with MXA902 ceiling mic-loudspeakers, Huddly AI cameras and a touch controller, delivering zero-touch deployment and crystal- clear, AI-ready audio for spaces from small huddle rooms to extra-large boardrooms.

ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver: Shure’s first channel-licensable receiver packs up to 16 Axient Digital or 24 ULX-D channels into a single unit, letting you add, reallocate, and future-proof capacity on demand for high- channel-count productions.

SLX-D Quad Receiver: Packs four channels of 24-bit SLX-D audio into a single rack space, offering a 138MHz tuning range, 118dB dynamic range, built-in audio summing and RF cascade, with an optional Dante-enabled version for plug-and-play network routing.

MXA Ceiling Array Range (MXA920/ MXA902/MXA901): Shure’s next-generation ceiling arrays deliver Automatic Coverage that scales from the flagship MXA920’s eight-zone talker localisation, to the MXA902’s all-in-one mic-loudspeaker-DSP for midsize spaces, down to the compact, single-zone MXA901 for rooms where discreet design is paramount.

MXW neXt Wireless Systems (2/4/8 ch): A four-in-one hub – receiver, smart charger, IntelliMix DSP and USB-C/Dante audio interface – that powers rechargeable mics for up to 39 hours and drops cable-free, crystal- clear audio straight into hybrid hybrid classrooms, meeting and training rooms.

L-Acoustics

Soka Colinear Source System: An elegantly designed solution for medium throw applications in high-end settings that allows concert-quality sound. It combines nine 3.5″ neodymium LF speakers and three 1″ neodymium HF compression drivers for ultra- wide coverage with exceptional sound quality.

Xi Loudspeaker Series: Including the X4i, X6i, and X8i, these loudspeakers offer powerful and discreet solutions for short throw installations. The Xi series features compact designs with broad bandwidth and shallow enclosures, making them ideal for venues like theatres, hospitality, and luxury settings. These models incorporate coaxial systems with transducers and compression drivers that deliver clear, studio-like sound. Adaptable presets allow for versatile performance, ensuring seamless integration with their elegant design and robust output.

Electro-Voice

EVID-G2 Series: Electro-Voice’s next-gen family (in-ceiling, pendant, surface and matching subs) brings full-bandwidth EV fidelity to cardio floors, weight rooms and communal zones, with ultra-shallow cans, uniform bezels and SwiftLock mounting for a fast, consistent look across multi-model installs.

Line Radiator Columns (LRC): Passive column loudspeakers with three models – LRC-1060, LRC-1100, and LRC-2100.

Featuring PaSS dispersion control technology, they provide carefully controlled vertical dispersion and smooth frequency response for environments requiring both audio quality and clean aesthetics.

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies

AURI: Powered by Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, is the first installed assistive listening system using Auracast broadcast audio technology.

Compatible with hearing aids, smartphones, and earbuds, AURI ensures accessibility for all users. It features high-quality multi-channel audio for open or secure transmission, multi-language support, and can be used with dedicated receivers or Auracast-compatible devices.

ETC

ColorSource Fixture Lighting Range: In V, Spot V, and Par Jr; these fixtures offer inc stunning colours, and perfect dimming at a price. The ColorSource Fresnel V and Spot colour array of red, green, blue, indigo, and soft pastels and bold saturated colours. Th Par Jr uses a four-colour array of red, green delivering bright colours in a compact form.

Blustream

WMF51 Wireless Multiview Presenter: A 4K BYOD switch that accepts AirPlay, Miracast, Chromecast or Blustream dongles and outputs single-view or quad multiview over HDMI, with on-board scaler, dual-LAN PoE, built-in 2.4/5GHz hotspot and web-GUI control – walk up, cast, collaborate.

RF Venue

Explorer Pro Spectrum Analyzer: Handheld touchscreen tool scans 15MHz–6GHz, adds a tracking generator and Wi-Fi 6E analysis, then uploads plots straight to RF Venue’s free Wireless System Builder – frequency-coordination peace of mind for any live, install or broadcast rig.

MadisonAV

Stands G20 and F19, Rooms 5.4/5.5, L5

Stand G20

The HARMAN Professional Showcase

Stand G20 is the central hub for the latest HARMAN launches, featuring:

JBL Control 400 Series: the newly-released next generation of ceiling loudspeakers

Crown ComTech D Series amplifiers: designed for high-efficiency performance in commercial settings

BSS OMNI DSPs and controllers: future-ready audio processing and control

AVX Suite: unified software platform for configuration, control and monitoring

Portable and Performance Audio: JBL’s PRX, EON, and SRX series showcasing powerful, flexible PA solutions

Audio Software Solutions: JBL system design and FLUX:: immersive and analysis software programs support powerful performances

Also returning is AMX MUSE, with compelling demonstrations that highlight its ability to seamlessly integrate with business platforms such as ServiceNow and Jira, bridging AV and IT workflows.

Stand F19

The Broader MadisonAV Portfolio Showcase

At Stand F19, MadisonAV brings together solutions across categories and use cases, including:

Bettear Auracast Solutions: personalised, broadcast-quality audio over Bluetooth for assistive listening, accessibility and tour guiding

Nureva Conferencing Audio: auto-calibrating, wide- coverage microphone and speaker systems for hybrid meeting spaces

Philips Digital Signage Displays: maximum impact from ultra-clear, high-spec displays for all environments

PTZOptics cameras: award-winning PTZ cameras with industry-leading production tools

Roadworx Soundmasking: acoustic privacy solutions that reduce distractions and improve speech confidentiality

Icron USB Extension: reliable USB extension over long distances for control rooms, medical and industrial environments

Yealink UC Solutions: scalable, Microsoft Teams-certified video and voice hardware for hybrid collaboration

Humly Workplace Solutions: elegant room and desk booking systems that streamline workplace scheduling

Studio Technologies: leading audio and broadcast solutions

The newly expanded and industry-leading line of NETGEAR AV Network Switches

Dante AV Adapters, including the new install range featuring Euroblock connectors and mounting system

This stand focuses on practical, deployable technologies for corporate, government, education, healthcare and retail sectors, offering visitors hands-on access to solutions designed to solve everyday integration challenges.

Level 5 – (Rooms 5.4 & 5.5)

The ‘HARMAN Experience Live @ Integrate’ Room

For those wanting a deeper dive, MadisonAV invites Integrate attendees to visit the dedicated HARMAN Professional Experience Room on Level 5. This exclusive environment offers a high-fidelity showcase of both current and upcoming innovations from across the HARMAN Professional brand ecosystem, including:

A JBL Installed Audio Listening Experience: impressive demonstrations of the newly-released next generation of Control 400 ceiling speakers.

FLUX:: Immersive Audio Demonstration: a standout sonic encounter designed to immerse and inspire.

Product Innovation Highlights: insight sessions covering the latest developments from AMX, BSS, CROWN, JBL, FLUX, and Martin.

Performance solutions: a focus on the latest audio and lighting product and software releases.

The highlight session on both Wednesday and Thursday at 4.30pm will be a high- impact and specially curated FLUX:: Immersive Show, followed by a drinks and networking session to close out the day.

This experience room is designed to give consultants, integrators and end users a unique, guided encounter with HARMAN’s technology roadmap, away from the noise of the show floor.

Driving Innovation Through Distribution

With more than 30 years of experience, MadisonAV continues to lead the AV distribution market by combining tier-one brands with solution-driven support. From logistics and warehousing to technical pre- and post-sale services, MadisonAV empowers integrators and end users with the tools and expertise to create exceptional experiences.

“This year’s presence at Integrate is a strong statement, not just about the brands we represent, but how we support and deliver them,” said Ken Kyle, CEO, MadisonAV. “The combination of two stands and a dedicated experience room lets us connect meaningfully with every visitor, whether they’re discovering, evaluating, or specifying.”

About MadisonAV

MadisonAV is a specialist AV business within Madison Group Enterprises that distributes professional and commercial grade audio visual products and solutions. Our world leading and complementary brands make us a value-added distributor of complete end to end AV solutions.

Our team of technical experts, built over 30 years in the industry, combined with the quality and breadth of our product range, allows us to work across all industry sectors and verticals as a trusted partner, evidenced by an extensive customer base and a rich history of complex project delivery.

The ‘HARMAN Experience Live @ Integrate’ Room Schedule

Time / Date Wednesday 26 Thursday 28 Friday 29 8.30 Press Press Tech Sessions 9.00 Press Press 10.00 Next Generation Audio

& Video Solutions (AVoIP) Next Generation Audio

& Video Solutions (AVoIP) Next Generation Audio

& Video Solutions (AVoIP) 11.00 Audio & Lighting for Performance Venues Audio & Lighting for Performance Venues Audio & Lighting for Performance Venues 12.30 JBL Listening Experience JBL Listening Experience JBL Listening Experience 2.00 Next Generation Audio

& Video Solutions (AVoIP) Next Generation Audio

& Video Solutions (AVoIP) Next Generation Audio

& Video Solutions (AVoIP) 3.00 Audio & Lighting for Performance Venues Audio & Lighting for Performance Venues Audio & Lighting for Performance Venues 4.30 JBL x FLUX:: Immersive Audio Experience & Networking Drinks JBL x FLUX:: Immersive Audio Experience & Networking Drinks

Next Generation Audio & Video Solutions (AVoIP)

HARMAN Professional Solutions has been actively developing the next generation of Audio and Video Solutions; AV over IP (AVoIP) solutions. To deliver these solutions HARMAN has not only developed new products but new hardware and software platforms, together with a new control protocol called HControl.

Discover how HARMAN’s AVX software suite and BSS OMNI platforms are transforming installed AV environments with seamless control, powerful integration, and unmatched scalability, and how HARMAN’s installed

AV solution portfolio continues to grow and innovate.

This session will feature many new products that leverage these new platforms including:

NEW BSS OMNI next generation Open Architecture DSP Platform

NEW AVX Software Suite

NEW AMX Dante AV AVoIP and MUSE Server-Based Automation and Integration

NEW Crown CommTech D Power Sharing Amplifiers with Dante

NEW JBL Control 400 Ceiling Speakers

Audio and Lighting for Performance Venues

HARMAN Professional has a wide range of solutions for Performance Venues. This session will showcase the newest products from the JBL Professional and Martin Professional portfolio including VTX A-Series loudspeakers and MAC lighting fixtures. There will also be demonstrations of JBL’s latest software tools in use, which include JBL Venue Synthesis (JBL’s next-generation 3D acoustic simulation software) and the new FLUX:: MiRA analyser software.

JBL Listening Experience

Hearing is believing. JBL Professional invite you to experience a wide range of products from our portfolio including the new Control 400 range of ceiling loudspeakers and VTX A6 line arrays.

JBL x FLUX:: Immersive Audio Experience & Networking Drinks

Experience the highlight of the show – an immersive Audio+Video+Lighting Experience featuring JBL Audio and Martin Lighting powered by FLUX:: SPAT Revolution.

FLUX::SPAT Revolution’s engine supports full 3D spatialisation, allowing audio objects to move anywhere in space: left-right, front-back, and above-below.

Compatible with Ambisonics, HOA (Higher- Order Ambisonics), and Wave Field Synthesis

Designed for workflows where height and depth are as critical as horizontal spread (VR, installations, experimental sound design)

FLUX:: is a true 3D platform for spatial audio, capable of delivering complex sound fields in any direction.

Martin Audio

Stand B9

Martin Audio is a must-see stand at Integrate 2025, with new releases and promotions on the stand.

Featured products and demonstrations include:

Flexpoint Series

The innovative Flexpoint Series will be displayed at the stand, offering live listening sessions on select models and a stopwatch challenge prize giveaway.

Part of the Martin display will be arranged to mimic a typical hospitality setting, with the star of the show, the compact Flexpoint 4 and SX 110 subs, demonstrating what can be accomplished using cutting-edge technology while making the speaker system nearly invisible.

To showcase Flexipoint’s innovation, a $10,000 competition will be held alongside the event. Each contestant, timed with a stopwatch, must reconfigure the Flexpoint driver by rotating it 90 degrees as quickly as possible to win the powered Martin speaker prize package.

BlacklineQ (Official New Release)

Martin Audio’s well-known Blackline series has been completely redesigned, with all models now featuring Differential Dispersion horn technology in their 2-way systems. From the Q8, an 8-inch 2-way speaker, to the Q15, the range has been upgraded for better power handling, response, and ergonomics. Enhanced sub-bass cabinets, from 10-inch to dual 18-inch models, round out the line-up.

Additionally, BlacklineQ marks Martin Audio’s first foray into column speaker design with the Q44 (a two-way model with four 4-inch drivers) and Q26 (a two- way model with two 6.5-inch drivers), providing sleek, discreet options for both portable and fixed setups where size is a key consideration.

Anthony Russo will be available to answer questions and give demonstrations with other models, such as Martin’s popular constant curvature array cabinet, Torus, and the innovative THS 15-inch Tri-axial 3-way point source cabinet.

Production Audio Video Technologies

Stand L1

PAVT Australia and New Zealand are back at Integrate 2025 bringing a slew of new hardware solutions from their brand portfolio.

EAW

EAW will be back with a unique live demonstration, which is always a highlight. This year, it’s the stunning ultra-compact NT206L ultra-compact line array system.

The EAW NT206L is the super versatile compact lightweight multipurpose line array that combines high quality audio performance with ease of use and deployment. It features a rugged enclosure, adjustable horizontal dispersion, and familiar analogue controls, making it suitable for a variety of applications, including live events and installations.

TELEVIC

The world leader in parliament, council, justice or meeting room technology will feature heavily, along with their proven UNITE tour guide and interpretation systems. Their UniCOS CORE is a multimedia conference unit designed to enhance hybrid meeting experiences by providing a seamless integration of camera, microphone, and loudspeaker to ensure clear bi-directional visibility between in-room and remote participants. It simplifies the complexities of hybrid meetings by offering an all-in-one solution with features like an integrated high-resolution camera, built-in microphone, and onboard loudspeaker. UniCOS Core can be synchronised with remote cameras. Bring on-site and remote attendees together via your preferred cloud-based meeting platform in an optimal audiovisual setting.

Radio Design Labs (RDL)

The ultimate installation toolbox. RDL Dante accessories are known for their performance, reliability, and ease of integration into professional audio systems. RDL products are designed to meet high audio standards, manufactured in the USA for quality and reliability. RDL offers quality and value, particularly in reducing Dante system costs without compromising audio quality or network functionality. See what’s new in RDL at PAVT.

POWERSOFT

Powersoft will show for the first time the unique NOTA USB-C and AES67 POE bi-directional amplifier, designed to be the ultimate solution in the MTR or UC space.

SYMETRIX

Symetrix will showcase their “look to the future” range of Dante Embedded systems and IP control endpoints including customisable touchscreens and wall plate audio options.

FSR Inc.

FSR Inc. will be showing their USB-C and HDMI Cable Retractors, plus the cost effective yet extremely robust range of secure touchpanel protection enclosures and RaceWay cable management solutions.

RATIONAL ACOUSTICS

The RATIONAL ACOUSTICS SMAART BAR is back every afternoon monitoring OH&S SPL exposure and system optimisation.

Q-SYS Australia (By TAG)

Stand B4

Q-SYS is a full stack AV platform that unifies data, devices and a cloud-first open architecture to deliver real-time action and insight.

Q-SYS Reflect Remote Monitoring and Management

Q-SYS Reflect makes it easier than ever to make quick decisions and deliver confidence for your users with detailed, real-time system information from every connected device. With new features and the introduction of ‘Q-SYS Reflect Plus’, discover how you can ensure maximum uptime for your AV infrastructure with this newly updated, scalable solution.

Q-SYS X Class Server Cores

These new high-performance cores combine the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform with industry-proven IT server hardware to meet the flexibility and scalability demands from corporate and higher education to hospitality, entertainment and beyond.

Q-SYS VisionSuite

Add AI driven, dynamic, autonomous camera framing and room automation with Q-SYS VisionSuite, allowing for speaker and presenter spotlight, full-body presenter tracking and more. With live demonstrations happening throughout Integrate 2025, there’s never been a better time to learn how you can elevate high-impact spaces to deliver their full potential.