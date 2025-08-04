INTEGRATE – EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF AV

2025 SHOW GUIDE – Part 3 of 3

Welcome to the third and final show guide for Integrate 2025! Integrate runs at Sydney’s ICC Wed 27 to Friday 29 August.

CX will be at Integrate covering all the latest releases, looking for stories, and having a chin-wag with the industry as a whole. Look us up for a chat!

CX’s publisher and editor Jason Allen is also MCing a session for our industry peak body ACETA on Thursday 28 at 4pm in rooms E3.1/ E3.2. This is a session explaining why every integrator, consultant, production company, venue, and AV business should be an ACETA member, and what they get out of it. There’s also free food and drinks! Get involved – check out the ACETA section in this show guide.

Sennheiser

Stand B16

In 2025, Sennheiser celebrates 80 years of shaping the future of audio. Founded in 1945, the company began as a pioneering lab with a bold vision for sound. Eight decades later, that same spirit drives a global legacy of innovation, from creating the world’s first wireless microphone to today’s bidirectional, wideband wireless systems and scalable AV platforms.

At Integrate 2025, Sennheiser invites visitors to experience its latest technologies, built to support hybrid collaboration, simplify wireless setups, and streamline device management across industries.

EW-DX

For wireless needs, the Evolution Wireless Digital EW-DX system will be on display, designed for scalable, secure deployments in corporate, education, and live production environments. With advanced features like Dante support, AES-256 encryption, and automatic frequency coordination, EW-DX offers professional-grade performance with simplified setup and control via Sennheiser Control Cockpit.

TeamConnect Family

Central to the booth is the TeamConnect Family, a comprehensive suite of conferencing solutions tailored to modern workplaces. The TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium offer flexible, ceiling-mounted audio capture with patented beamforming technology and certified integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms. These are joined by the TeamConnect Bars, all-in-one devices that combine high-quality video and audio to support a seamless conferencing experience across diverse room types.

Spectera

Rounding out the showcase is Spectera, Sennheiser’s new wideband wireless ecosystem, now shipping.

Spectera introduces true bidirectional operation, allowing mics, IEMs, and control data to coexist within a single RF channel. Paired with intuitive control tools like LinkDesk and WebUI, Spectera is engineered for fast-paced productions with reduced setup complexity.

TAG

Stand B1

Established in 1984, TAG is now one of Australia’s leading suppliers of equipment for commercial AV, concert and live music. The cornerstone of our three exhibits at Integrate 2025, this stand features Allen & Heath, QSC Audio and Audio-Technica.

Allen & Heath

Allen & Heath is a leading designer and manufacturer of mixing desks for live sound, permanent installation, DJs, broadcast and recording studios.

Qu

The legendary digital mixer is reborn, now supercharged with a 96kHz XCVI core for DEEP Processing capabilities and Dante.

AHM

AHM is a family of powerful Audio Matrix Processors supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of scalable I/O, control and Dante solutions.

dLive V2.1

Building on the landmark V2 release, V2.1 features powerful new processing and RackUltra FX, expanded wireless integration, group to group routing and more.

SQ-Rack

SQ-Rack is the ultimate tool for audio professionals, delivering Allen & Heath’s renowned 96kHz SQ core in a compact, rack- mountable design. Perfectly crafted to meet the demands of live sound and installation environments, SQ-Rack combines power, flexibility, and intuitive control in one versatile solution.

System 20 PRO

The System 20 PRO is a self-managing, plug-and-play 2.4GHz system that’s scalable to 20 channels and delivers the same dependable, high-quality audio – regardless of where you set it up. Designed for hassle-free deployment, the system overcomes many challenges of conventional wireless microphones, such as frequency coordination, complex intermodulation calculations, and remote antenna cabling.

Engineered Sound Wireless

Audio-Technica’s Engineered Sound Wireless System is a DECT wireless system that offers simple, smart, and scalable high-quality audio. This system overcomes many challenges of conventional wireless microphones, such as frequency coordination and the limited number of simultaneous microphones.

Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica, celebrating over 60 years of audio excellence worldwide, is a leading innovator in transducer technology. Renowned for the design and manufacture of high-quality audio products, the company offers a complete range of wired and wireless microphones, professional headphones and audio accessories for every live-sound, recording, broadcast and installed- sound need.

QSC Audio

Continuing to drive QSC’s legacy forward, QSC Audio focuses on delivery of world-class audio solutions for live sound and installed sound applications.

L Class represents the next generation of advanced, intelligent, active loudspeakers for all applications. Now featuring the LS118 subwoofer, the full line-up of QSC’s latest active line-array system is available to see at Integrate 2025.

KC12 “K Column” – Building on the legacy of the K Family, the KC12 “K Column” is a 3-way, 3000-watt loudspeaker system that combines a column aesthetic with the acoustic performance of traditional “box” systems.

The P.A. People

Stand D29

Discover the latest in venue engineering with The P.A. People at this year’s Integrate Show. On Stand D29, we’ll be showcasing an impressive lineup of new technologies and products from our leading staging brands.

TheatreQuip

The P.A. People’s own TheatreQuip brand will be debuting a new range of cost-effective pile wind hoists and control systems this year. We also invite you to ‘defy gravity’ on our TensionGrid tensile wire demo stand and see our moving display featuring TheatreQuip’s wire rope hoists and battens, lighting bars and our counterweight system.

Serapid

A true highlight of the stand this year will be a working Serapid display, simulating a full working theatre in a small format. You’ll be able to see how a moving stage platform actually works using rigid chain technology. This is worth a stop on the show floor.

Moveket

On display will be the new Moveket ProStage+ 2000, 2 tonne double reeved D8+ chain hoist, alongside the existing 250kg, 500kg and 1000kg models. Learn about integrated load monitoring and other advanced features built into the Moveket range.

ASM

We will also be launching a new HWCA hoist and control system from ASM. This is an ideal solution for motorising counterweight lines in theatre environments.

The stand will also feature images and videos of a number of our recent Venue Engineering projects, using two track mounted moving LED screens which will also provide a demonstration of media server integration with the motion control system using the Posi Stage Net protocol. This will be accompanied on our back display by an acoustic banner system by JC Joel, and a new chain motor control system by PLS.

Looking forward to seeing you at the show. www.papeople.com.au

ULA Group

Stand H30

The ULA Group stand at Integrate 2025 will once again showcase the most advanced lighting, visual, and stage technology from the world’s leading industry brands.

Join us on our stand and experience the latest innovations and cutting-edge products, including:

Elation Paragon Series

The future of lighting with TruTone CRI technology, setting new benchmarks in professional lighting

Astera

Award-winning wireless lighting technology for film, broadcast, and event professionals

Follow-Me

Advanced manual and automated performer tracking systems, making their debut at the ULA Group stand

Acme Lighting

A full lineup of new fixtures, the top choice of renowned lighting designers worldwide

Obsidian

Professional entertainment lighting control solutions built for precision and creativity

Griven

Architectural lighting solutions designed for large-scale projects and iconic urban structures

MDG

Industry-leading atmospheric generators, producing the finest haze effects on the market

ChamSys

State-of-the-art lighting control solutions for professionals

Milos

The highest quality stage, trussing, and rigging systems engineered for safety and reliability

ChainMaster

Flexible and precise chain hoists and control systems

LumenRadio

Wireless lighting control solutions trusted by professionals worldwide

Come and explore our technology – see, touch, and experience the future of entertainment and architectural lighting!

VuePix Infiled

Stand J30

Join us at Integrate 2025 and immerse yourself in the next generation of LED innovation.

We’re making a bold statement this year with an impressive VuePix Infiled exhibition space, showcasing the latest in cutting-edge commercial LED screen and digital display solutions for a wide range of applications. Highlights at our stand include:

Full-Scale XR Studio

Featuring a curved LED wall and stunning multimedia floor for immersive content creation

ColdLED Technology

Infiled’s revolutionary cooler, smarter, and more sustainable display solution

ORION Interactive Display

Smart corporate solution with high- definition clarity

Black Widow

The ultimate refined outdoor touring solution for large-scale rental applications

Hive Media Control Systems

Lighter, greener, and scalable control inspired by nature’s smartest networks

RC Series

Versatile and creative LED display solutions in dynamic shapes and formats

Pixotope

Industry-leading virtual production and software solutions

Brompton Tessera Gen 3

The only LED processing platform you’ll ever need

MC Series

Unmatched flexibility for any rental or staging configuration

Latest Indoor and Outdoor Digital Display Innovations for all commercial and creative environments

All LED technology will be seamlessly integrated with the most advanced control systems, networking, and software to demonstrate fully optimised performance.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore, connect, and get inspired by the latest visual technology at VuePix Infiled stand.