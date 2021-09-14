Introducing Cordial Cables

In the world of professional sound, one of the most critical yet often overlooked aspects of good signal flow is the ubiquitous audio cable. Ensuring signal gets where it needs to go is only half the battle when it comes to cables, as any good engineer will tell you. Whether it’s maintaining a rock-solid connection between systems and instruments during a performance, or cleanly bridging the minutiae of carefully calibrated hardware, cables consistently shoulder a tremendous amount of responsibility.

Enter Cordial, a German cable manufacturer with a passion for both the art and science of signal transmission. In the realm of globally recognised cable builders, Cordial ranks as one of the very best. With a broad product portfolio, covering instrument, microphone, and loudspeaker cables, to multicore systems, DMX, MIDI, and digital audio cables, Cordial has become a trusted supplier for technicians and musicians who take their craft seriously.

With over 25 years of experience in high quality manufacturing, Cordial’s precision-made cables have set the standard for accurate, dependable, worry-free transmission of audio, video, lighting, and data signals. With Neutrik and REAN connectors, wiring designed for optimal conductivity, flexibility and tensile strength, as well as trendsetting inclusions such as Neutrik silentPLUGs and anticorrosive gold plating, Cordial’s approach to quality engineering has become the stuff of legend.

Advertisement

Thanks to the company’s track record, Cordial’s bulk cable offerings are becoming a go-to resource for installers and integrators worldwide. Chosen for their combination of superbly clean signal transmission characteristics, coupled with unsurpassed reliability and durability, Cordial cabling now forms the backbone of many major concert venues, exhibition halls, opera houses, and television stations, as well as houses of worship, night clubs, schools and more.

Easily recognised by their colourful, touring-grade wraps, Cordial cables are the first choice of countless professional performing artists, live sound technicians, recording engineers, and venue designers in over 60 countries across the globe.









As of January 2021, Cordial cables are distributed in Australia by Group Technologies. “We are very excited to partner with a brand that has such a strong heritage, and products manufactured with excellent attention to detail,” says Group Technologies’ General Manager Anthony Touma. “The addition of Cordial to GT’s portfolio is a perfect fit, and keeps in line with our focus on brands that deliver market leading audio products.”

In addition to their presence in the retail sector, Group Technologies is also a leading supplier of systems integration hardware across Australia, offering solutions for venues, corporate, restaurants, education and more. The addition of Cordial to their range will allow for expanded bulk cable product availability for installers throughout Australia.

The partnership with Group Technologies serves to bring reliable supply of Cordial’s exceptional product offering to more AV professionals and their clients across the country, as Tobias Felbermayr, Cordial’s Head of Sales & Marketing, explains; “We are delighted work with an exclusive Australian distributor with an extensive history in professional audio. Group Technologies has a clear vision, excellent communication, and a broad knowledge of the market. We are working with them to offer artists, professionals and integrators in Australia a dependable source of quality cables. We believe they have the depth of insight required for Cordial to flourish in Australia, and we are very excited about our partnership.”

https://grouptechnologies.com.au/