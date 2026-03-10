ISE 2026 Product Releases Part 1

ISE 2026 in Barcelona has come to a close. With over 1700 exhibitors, it is hard to get around all of them. Here is part 1 of our product highlights from this premium show.

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are expanding the Auri system with new products that will ship in 2026.

The LA-470 Auri Ear Phone/Neck Loop Lanyard is designed specifically for the Auri assistive listening system and provides an optimised listening experience for end users with telecoil- (t-coil) equipped hearing aids or cochlear implants.

The neck loop connects to the Auri Receiver and transmits the broadcast audio directly to listeners’ telecoil devices. Users can seamlessly switch between telecoil mode and earphone mode based on their accessory choice.

The Auri Transmitter TX2N (also available with Dante, TX2N-D) is the central component of the Auri system. It is a sleek, low-profile unit resembling a Wi-Fi access point that includes a mounting bracket for easy installation on walls or ceilings. The transmitter is available in white and, for the first time, also in black. The new dark transmitter case provides venues with another colour option to complement or match their space. It is ideal for theatres and performing arts centres, hospitality settings, museum exhibits, and any environment where the colour would blend into the surroundings for a seamless look.

The new Auri docking case provides a simple storage solution for Auri Receivers. Venues can easily store, charge, and carry up to 16 receivers in the case. The sleek, sturdy case features a hard foam insert with individual openings for system components. It also has durable locking latches and includes a shoulder strap for easy transport.

In environments featuring hearing loops, the new Ampetronic LR 3200 HL Hearing Loop Receiver gives users clearer, more consistent loop audio, no matter how they hold the receiver. The LR-3200-HL features dual telecoils, smart bandwidth, hum filtering, and full iDSP compatibility.

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AtlasIED

AtlasIED introduced the Atlas+Fyne FC-D (Ceiling) and FS-D (Surface) Dante-enabled PoE++ loudspeakers, which combi e the efficiency of PoE++ power delivery with IsoFlare point-source transducer technology for high-output performance.

Unlike traditional PoE loudspeakers that sacrifice headroom and dynamic range, these models utilize PoE++ to unlock their full potential using a single network cable, delivering premium audio without compromise. The IsoFlare driver ensures phase-coherent summation across the passband, with integrated waveguide geometry for constant directivity and improved time-domain accuracy, resulting in precise coverage and lobe-free dispersion essential for high-end applications.

AtlasIED also launched the DMA digital mixer-amp and the LMA mono amplifier, designed for smaller venues like cafes and shops looking to enhance their background music or live music offerings. The DMA is available in 100W, 200W, and 400W models, and features onboard DSP and app-based control via the DMA Control app for mobile devices, allowing users to easily adjust speaker tuning and system performance. It includes front-panel controls and compatibility with optional wall-plate accessories. The LMA amplifier series matches the DMA’s power ratings and offers a straightforward, DSP-free amplification solution. It can function independently as a single-zone amplifier or be linked with the DMA for a two-channel system, providing an innovative and flexible audio solution for small commercial environments.

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ASTERA

Usable in any lighting scenario, Astera’s QuikBeam is in a class of its own; a super bright, rapidly deployable, fresnel lensed fixture with 13-60 degree zoom, complete with swappable batteries, practical plug-and-play functionality, and all the performance, perfect colour mixing, quality and high CRI / TLCI of Astera’s outstanding Titan LED Engine.

The swappable battery system saves wait time for fixtures to charge. Batteries can simply be replaced on site if needed, when a unit returns from rental or a demo. Spare batteries can be kept on charge and swapped in and out on-the-fly, ensuring the fixtures are constantly ready for immediate use.

PoE (Power over Ethernet) connectivity over EtherCON enables streamlined installations with combined power and data over a single cable, running up to 100 metres, perfect for remote prepping and sACN or ArtNet control for shows and events.

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AYRTON

Ayrton surprised the industry with the premiere of Rawbeam 350, its brand-new laser-sourced ultra-compact fixture that emulates a discharge-style beam, yet with all the efficiency and power of a laser source. A compact, flat-beam fixture with the same footprint and dimensions as Stradale, Rawbeam 350 delivers a remarkable output of 1,200,000 lux at 10m. It also features a 160mm front lens, and a proprietary 13-lens optical system offering a 35x zoom ratio with a working range from 1.2° to 42°.

The new Nando 1202 Wash has a minimalist design philosophy and is purpose-built for hybrid use, indoors or out. Nando 1202 is equipped with 28 high-performance 42W RGB-L LEDs delivering a luminous flux of 25,000lm, and additive colour mixing that produces beautifully blended pastels and saturated colours with flawless consistency, and a CRI exceeding 86. It shifts effortlessly from Beam to Wash, boasting a 15:1 zoom ratio and an exceptionally wide operating range, from a tight 3.5° beam to a generous 53° spread.

Part of the Dot Neo family, MagicBlade Neo is an entirely new concept, an organic and innovative luminaire designed to create infinitely reconfigurable curtains of multiform light. Built on the foundation of the all-new MagicDot Neo, it features five independently moving heads, spaced just 3mm apart, with continuous pan and tilt rotation.

Equipped with five individual 120W RGB-L multi-chip LED sources, each paired with a high-efficiency 100mm optic, every beam seamlessly transitions from Beam to Wash, offering a 10:1 zoom ratio and an extensive range from 3° to 30°. Each lens of the MagicBlade Neo features a high-definition LiquidEffect on its periphery, allowing the creation of intricate graphic effects.

Ayrton continues to shape the story of laser-sourced fixtures with the advent of Naja, a weatherproof, ultra-powerful fixture that embraces excess in a remarkably compact frame. Naja boasts breathtaking brightness and astonishing precision, featuring a 35x zoom ratio (0.6° – 21°) with flawless uniformity, an outsized 200mm lens and a staggering 1,840,000 lux at 10m.

Its technical arsenal is equally impressive: a high-speed CMY colour mixing system using rotating discs ensures perfect colour rendering, and a dual-wheel configuration carries 2 metal gobos, fixed and rotating, offering unparalleled sculpting of light. These gobos can be combined with two layers of three rotating prism effects, unlocking a world of image-multiplying, show-stopping visual possibilities. IP65 rated and with continuous pan and tilt, Naja weighs just 31.5kg and takes the same form factor as Rivale.

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BROMPTON TECHNOLOGY

Technology showcased the new SQ200, the world’s most powerful 8K LED processor, demonstration its capability to receive 4x4K video over ST2110 over 100G Ethernet with dual inputs enabling it to support ST2022-7 network redundancy.

Brompton also welcomed Fabulux LED as the first Silver Partner in its Panel Manufacturer Partner programme.

Brompton is introducing the Silver Partner tier to its Panel Manufacturer Partner programme, alongside the existing Diamond and Gold Partner levels. While Brompton works with a huge range of LED panel manufacturers, the Partner Programme recognises the particularly strong relationships the company has developed with panel manufacturers including ROE Visual (Diamond Partner), Absen, AOTO and INFiLED (Gold Partners).

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ELATION

The SŌL I Strobe expands the SŌL family with a focused tool for high-intensity strobe moments that register instantly with the audience, even in visually dense environments. Built on the same modular, IP-rated platform as the SŌL Blinder Series, it combines fast strobe response, multi-zone control, and seamless SŌL system integration to give designers precise control over impact moments, indoors or outdoors.

The SŌL I ACL is a purpose-built narrow-beam fixture designed to deliver clean, consistent beam looks with confidence in any environment.

With ultra-bright beam performance, silent convection cooling, and an IP-rated modular design, it empowers designers to create high-impact visuals without worrying about weather, noise, or reliability.

Fuze Profile+ is a high-output LED framing profile that delivers dynamic colour quality, precision effects, and versatile performance across professional production environments. It brings together powerful RGBMA colour with a full framing and effects system in a streamlined design, consolidating multiple fixture roles into a single solution.

Elation’s SIX+ PANEL delivers unmatched colour in a powerful, adaptable wash panel for touring, broadcast, and outdoor productions. By combining high-output RGBLA+UV colour, IP65 protection, and optional battery-powered operation, it delivers exceptional performance anywhere designers work.

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Main Pic: Robe’s Excalibur – The Lights of the Round Table. Photo Marko Polasek.