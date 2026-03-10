ISE 2026 Product Releases Part 2

ISE 2026 in Barcelona is now complete. 90,000+ attendees enjoyed a bounty of product riches and networking opportunities. Here is the second and final instalment of product highlights from our industry’s premium show.

FOHHN

Fohhn presented a major expansion of its Dante Power over Ethernet (PoE) loudspeaker platform. The new portfolio includes PoE, PoE+ and PoE++ loudspeaker systems – including ceiling, pendant, full-range speakers and a subwoofer – designed for fast installation, simplified system design and seamless integration into IT-based AV infrastructures.

Building on its pioneering Dante PoE concept, Fohhn expands the platform with new PoE-capable loudspeakers for an even wider range of applications. Power, audio, control and monitoring are transmitted via a single network cable, significantly reducing installation effort while enabling scalable and flexible sound reinforcement systems.

The expanded range includes PoE, PoE+ and PoE++ variants, covering applications from compact commercial spaces to more demanding installation scenarios.

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Follow-Me

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Follow-Me announced Follow-Me DELT∆, the latest generation of its manual performer tracking system. Built on the trusted foundation of Follow-Me 3D, DELT∆ has been enhanced with improved architecture in both hardware and software.

Follow-Me DELT∆ represents a comprehensive response to user feedback and evolving industry needs, as productions have grown significantly in creative design, scale and complexity in recent years.

The system introduces features that encourage creative collaboration between lighting, audio and video, support setup efficiency, and deliver operational focus and precision across all production scales.

At the core of the Follow-Me DELT∆ system is a redesigned licensed rack server featuring enhanced processing power and multiple etherCON ports, enabling separate network streams for video and control data. The system now ships with a 4K camera set, delivering low-latency video directly over the network and providing operators with significantly sharper, more detailed views of performers.

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NAOSTAGE

Naostage debuted YouTrack, a manual tracking system offering the best price-to-performance ratio on the market and unlimited scalability; the brand new Kore S server; and a preview of Multiview technology, which extends tracking capabilities and opens up new opportunities in the broadcast, VR/XR, architectural and sports segments.

Designed for both fixed-installation and staging projects, YouTrack is an accessible system designed to benefit all types of productions, from small venues to large festivals. The system is made up of Kam, an HDR RGB Full HD spectral camera, and Nuk, a pre-configured compact computer that transmits data in real time to Naostage’s Kratos tracking software. IP67-certified and featuring PoE technology, Kam can be connected to 10 Nuk stations to create and manage multiple tracking positions.

YouTrack enables one or more lighting operators to manually follow a target (for example, an artist, performer or audience member) using a 3D mouse, using all Kratos features which were, until now, only available using Naostage’s K SYSTEM.

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OBSIDIAN CONTROL SYSTEM

The ONYX NX3 lighting console is designed around how programmers actually work, with intuitive control, refin ergonomics, and show-ready performance coming toget in a compact platform that supports faster workflows, comfortable long-session programming, and dependable operation as productions grow in scale and complexity.

Obsidian’s NETRON FS16 network switch brings clarity to complex lighting networks with dedicated fiber-optic connectivity for dependable, predictable performance. Designed for live productions, it avoids the complexity of traditional IT switches while delivering fast, stable control across long shows, tours, and installations.

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POWERSOFT

Powersoft unveiled AnyMATE and its first implementation, SpeakerMATE, marking a significant step towards smarter, more connected installed audio systems. The new technologies are designed to add identification, monitoring and data exchange capabilities directly to passive loudspeakers, without the need for additional network cabling or external power.

AnyMATE is a communication technology based on a proprietary protocol and a patent-pending physical-layer implementation. Rather than relying on Ethernet or wireless connections, AnyMATE exchanges data directly via an amplifier’s output channels. This makes it possible to identify and monitor downstream devices without deploying a separate control network, aligning closely with the realities of installed audio environments that often feature long cable runs, Hi-Z architectures and legacy infrastructure.

SpeakerMATE represents the first practical application of the AnyMATE platform. The compact hardware module establishes communication between amplifiers and passive loudspeakers and can be deployed either as an external add-on near the speaker or integrated directly by loudspeaker manufacturers. For retrofit applications, SpeakerMATE connects in parallel with the speaker line via quick-splice connectors and requires no dedicated power supply, simplifying installation and minimising downtime.

Once installed, SpeakerMATE devices are automatically discovered and configured through Powersoft’s Armonía+ software. Additional data can be written to the device in advance, including speaker brand and model information, enabling the system to suggest appropriate presets and helping to reduce configuration errors during commissioning.

Beyond identification, SpeakerMATE incorporates a temperature sensor, accelerometer and microphone, with the option to interface with an external sensor via a GPI port. These features enable new levels of monitoring and diagnostics for passive loudspeakers, including temperature and tilt measurement, on-demand sound pressure level testing, and access to detailed metadata such as installation notes, serial numbers and lifecycle history.

When integrated with cloud-based services such as MyPowersoft, accessed via MyUniverso, SpeakerMATE allows system status and anomalies to be monitored remotely. This capability supports faster fault-finding, preventative maintenance and reduced site visits, particularly valuable for large, distributed systems such as shopping centres, airports, stadiums, cinemas and theme parks.

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ROBE

Robe launched its much-anticipated landmark new GigaPointe, a versatile and truly multi-functional IP65-rated moving light that has been skilfully engineered to offer optimal performance combined with extraordinary output, plus dynamic high-contrast effects, and swift, pinpoint movement, ready to transform any space into a spectacular environment.

Powered by Robe’s advanced LSW-3 engine and white 350W phosphor laser source, the GigaPointe produces an ultimate contrast beam with outstanding projection qualities, and striking visual impact. The 150mm front lens is highly attractive in itself, and precision optics create beautiful flat-field beams, dynamic shapes, and stunning effects.

GigaPointe offers 1.8°-21° beam and 3°-42° spot modes that automatically adjust based on the selected effects. Beam reducers and 1° and 5° frosts provide yet more versatility and options, from tightly focused aerial beams to softer, subtler washes.

GigaPointe has a CMY colour mixing system and a 13-colour dichroic wheel as well as the DataSwatch virtual library with 66 pre-programmed colours, including essential whites, deep saturates, and refined pastels.

Robe’s new T10 PC and T10 Fresnel luminaires were also launched at ISE. These have a compact design that is ideal for smaller theatres, studios and spaces while retaining all the features and benefits of Robe’s larger T11 PC/Fresnel, including a smooth, softer beam, offering great performance and value.

The outstanding colour finesse of the T-Series is maintained using the MSL (Multi-Spectral Light) additive colour mixing concept combined with innovative Robe TE technology (TRANSFERABLE ENGINE), while the MSL-TE 200W LED engine produces over 10,500lm plus all the advantages of cost saving, exchange or replacement.

The T-Series LED technology provides identical colour characteristics, responses, and control across all its luminaires, giving absolute colour consistency across a Robe installation.

There is a virtually controlled CCT range of 2700K to 8000K (extended range 1800K-10000K), a set of calibrated whites, as well as authentic-looking tungsten emulation for ultra-precision control.

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SENNHEISER

While Sennheiser’s Spectera bidirectional wideband wireless ecosystem continues to transform productions around the globe, ISE 2026 marked the preorder start for the upcoming Spectera SKM handheld transmitter (both the UHF and 1.4GHz version) as well as for the Command adapter, which equips the handheld with a programmable Command function. Both items are scheduled to launch in September. Another highlight is the Spectera API (Application Programming Interface). Coming in Q2, it enables advanced customisation and control across multi-vendor workflows.

The handheld with Sennheiser standard capsule interface for Sennheiser and Neumann microphone heads features a sleek, aluminium-anodised body with OLED display. The bidirectional data stream enabled by Sennheiser’s WMAS implementation gives the operator full remote control of mic parameters such as low-cut or gain.

The Command adapter allows users to change the audio routing at the push of a button, for example for convenient communication between the talent and the technical crew. Whether programmed for toggling, muting, or push-to-talk, the Command functionality makes communication control easy and immediate.

With regular hardware, software and functionality updates, Spectera is being continuously expanded, and the Spectera Lab (www.sennheiser.com/spectera-lab) is the place to go to receive the latest outlook on what is coming next for Spectera, and to join the co-creation of the ecosystem via the Idea Space and a Discord channel. At ISE itself, visitors had the opportunity to directly leave their ideas for Spectera on a big touchscreen.

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SHURE

Shure announced the latest addition to its video conferencing portfolio, the IntelliMix Bar Pro, a powerful all-in-one video bar that sets a new standard for scalable, secure, enterprise-ready systems. Engineered to solve IT’s everyday challenges in meeting spaces, the IntelliMix Bar Pro delivers exceptional audio and video coverage from a single device, making it ideal for medium to large meeting spaces.

The IntelliMix Bar Pro’s innovative, patent-pending camera placement and AI-framing technology enables precise capture of non-verbal cues, creating more engaging and productive meetings for all participants.

As part of the portfolio, Shure also introduced the new Microflex Advance MXA320 Table Array Microphone, designed to be ideal for IT and AV professionals seeking an easy to deploy, low-profile and scalable table solution. Packed with technological innovation, this next evolution of Shure’s table array microphone platform offers a reliable networked audio device with minimal out-of-the-box setup for all types of conferencing spaces.

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Main Pic: Robe’s Excalibur – The Lights of the Round Table. Photo Marko Polasek.