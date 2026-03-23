Jands and Electro‑Voice & Dynacord Strengthen ANZ Partnership

Jands has announced an enhanced partnership with Electro‑Voice and Dynacord, marking the next phase of a long‑standing and successful relationship across Australia and New Zealand.

Under the expanded agreement, Jands has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Electro‑Voice portable loudspeakers, Electro‑Voice microphones, and Electro‑Voice & Dynacord professional installed sound systems across Australia and New Zealand.

“Electro‑Voice and Dynacord have been part of the Jands story for many years, and together we’ve built a strong and trusted position in the market,” said Phil Muffet, CEO and Managing Director of Jands. “This expanded appointment reflects both the strength of our history and our shared focus in the next phase of growth across Australia and New Zealand.”

The enhanced partnership brings increased alignment across sales, marketing, technical support, and partner engagement, ensuring customers continue to receive the performance, reliability, and application expertise the brands are known for.

“Jands has demonstrated long‑term commitment and deep market capability across Australia and New Zealand,” said Mark Swindell, Business Manager – Oceania (Audio). “Strengthening this partnership allows us to better support customers and partners with a clear, aligned go‑to‑market approach for Electro‑Voice and Dynacord’s professional and portable solutions.”

With strong mutual commitment and shared dedication, Jands and Electro‑Voice look forward to delivering industry‑leading performance where it matters, while continuing to support the strong and highly capable partner community across the region.