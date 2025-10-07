L-Acoustics Strengthens APAC Sales and Application Teams

(Pic L-R: The APAC L-Acoustics Sales and Application teams: L-R – Zohar Pajela, Amelia Wong, Daniel Lee, Eric Chua, François Montignies, Freida Lee, Vivian Zhao, Damien Juhasz, Alvin Koh, Sebastian Hammond, David Cooper, Chung Wah Khiew, Hiro Sawaguchi, Jufri Price, Kim Fai Hep, Chris D’Bais)

L-Acoustics has announced significant enhancements to its Asia-Pacific (APAC) Sales and Application teams. This strategic initiative, led by Tim Zhou, CEO of L-Acoustics APAC, reinforces the company’s commitment to providing exceptional local support while capitalizing on the region’s growing demand for premium audio solutions.

The enhanced structure builds upon L-Acoustics’ client-centric approach, with increased investment in teams that deeply understand the region’s rich tapestry of languages, cultures, and business practices. The Asia-Pacific region unites many distinct ecosystems, each with unique needs and opportunities. The newly strengthened teams bring together multilingual specialists with regional roots and global expertise, enabling truly localized support to deliver the technical excellence that defines L-Acoustics worldwide. The newly expanded team will respond to remarkable growth for L-Acoustics in the region, with rising demand across various sectors including live entertainment, performing arts, and premium installations.

The strategic expansion is anchored by key leadership appointments, including David Cooper’s elevation to Director of Sales & Business Development APAC, building on his 12 years with L-Acoustics. The company also welcomes Sebastian Hammond as Application Director APAC, who brings exceptional experience from his work across Asia and the Middle East as a sound designer. Hammond contributes extensive operations and management expertise spanning both residential and touring productions with companies including Cirque du Soleil and Dragone. These appointments are complemented by Alvin Koh’s transition to a newly created senior advisory role that will leverage his 12 years of L-Acoustics expertise and extensive industry relationships.

On the sales front, David Cooper, Director of Sales & Business Development APAC and a 12-year veteran of L-Acoustics, welcomes strategic new additions to his team. Vivian Zhao steps in as Head of Sales, Greater China, leveraging her impressive 11 years of business development expertise at Sennheiser. Hiro Sawaguchi joins as Sales Manager, Japan, bringing valuable industry experience from technology leader Lenovo and audio specialist Shure. They join established Sales Managers Eric Chua and Chris D’Bais to create a comprehensive sales network poised to further accelerate growth across the region.

Under Sebastian Hammond’s leadership as Application Director APAC, the Application team welcomes Singapore-based Jufri Price, who brings 15 years of hands-on experience as a sound engineer, and Manila-based Zohar Pajela who steps into the role of Application Manager, House of Worship, bringing valuable industry experience from Switch Online Solutions and MUSIC Tribe. Jufri and Zohar join existing team members Chung Wah Khiew, who has been promoted to Senior Application Engineer in recognition of his long years of service and expertise, along with Frieda Lee, Daniel Lee and Kim Fai Hep. The Application team is supported by Application Coordinator Amelia Wong, while Damien Juhasz has been promoted to Application Manager APAC, Consultant Liaison.

“This investment in talent reflects our dedication to the diverse and dynamic markets across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Tim Zhou, CEO of L-Acoustics APAC. “By strengthening our local presence with industry experts who understand both the technical demands and cultural nuances of each market, we’re positioned to provide unparalleled support to our partners and clients while accelerating growth across the region.”

The new APAC team structure enables L-Acoustics to better address the region’s increasing demand for premium audio solutions across various sectors. From concert venues and performing arts centers to houses of worship and luxury commercial spaces, the expanded team brings together local expertise and global resources to deliver exceptional sound experiences tailored to each unique application.

This strategic enhancement of the APAC teams aligns with L-Acoustics’ global vision of connecting people through the best shared sound experiences. With its blend of industry veterans and L-Acoustics expertise, the APAC team positions the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities across this dynamic region while maintaining the exceptional level of service and support that defines the L-Acoustics experience worldwide.

