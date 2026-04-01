PAVT gets new generation AI remote control camera tech for Australia and NZ

PAVT has been appointed as the Everet Imaging distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Everet PTZ cameras are ready to go out of the box, with NDI bridge along with other native capabilities. This broad range of NDI solutions include premium NDI|HX3 and high bandwidth NDI PTZ cameras.

Everet offers a full range of high‑performance, professional grade cameras suitable for broadcasting, houses of worship, government and corporate AV, with in‑built advanced AI auto‑tracking and robust NDI streaming capabilities without requiring extra licensing.

Everet Imaging builds authentic high quality imaging products by using professional Sony or Panasonic CMOS sensors and American Ambarella ISP chipsets offering advanced features like real‑time image stabilisation and high dynamic range video processing. You can clearly see the difference.

To find out more, contact PAVT and make your next meeting installation a showpiece.

P: +61 3 9264 8000

E: sales@pavt.com.au