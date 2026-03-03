Promote your Installation Business at ENTECH Roadshow with the new ‘Meet the Integrator’ Sessions

ENTECH Roadshow, running in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth this May, has announced its new ‘Meet the Integrator’ sessions running in the NW Group Education Theatres on the show floor.

These are 15-minute sessions that allow integrators to pitch their capabilities and achievements to prospective customers, including venue staff, operations managers, technical managers, CEOs, and all of the other decision makers that attend ENTECH. They’ll then be able to talk with anyone interested after their presentation.

Participation is free, and these sessions are sure to be in hot demand among integration businesses in every city. If you’d like to present, please email Theatre Manager Jason Allen at jason@vcscreative.com

The NW Group Education Theatres are run as a ‘silent disco’ type presentation. Presenters wear a headset mic, and attendees listen via a receiver and headphones. Presenters also have a large screen for their slide deck.

Show Dates and Locations:

Sydney: Tuesday May 19, Hordern Pavilion

Brisbane: Thursday May 21, Brisbane Showground

Melbourne: Tuesday May 26, Melbourne Showground

Adelaide: Thursday May 28, Adelaide Showground

Perth: Tuesday June 2, HPC Stadium

For more show info, visit www.entech-roadshow.com