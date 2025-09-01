ROE Visual Launches Meru: Ready to Fit Any Space

ROE Visual have introduced Meru, a versatile LED solution for indoor AV Integration. Built with a precision-engineered frame and equipped with an energy-efficient power supply, Meru delivers exceptional visual quality while minimising operational demands, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of permanent installations where both form and function are essential.

Available in two panel sizes – 500×500mm and 500×1000mm – and with pixel pitches of 1.9mm and 2.6mm, Meru is a versatile option for today’s most common viewing distances. Compatibility with standard mounting systems allows effortless integration into environments such as public spaces, corporate lobbies, and broadcast studios, maximising spatial efficiency.

Engineered to ROE Visual’s high-precision standard, Meru boasts structural tolerances of just 0.05mm, resulting in exceptional screen flatness. The magnetic modules are front-mounted, allowing tool-free servicing to minimise downtime. Meru’s wall-mounted frames and modular design enable quick installation. while a micro-adjustment system simplifies panel alignment for a seamless finish.

Designed for reliability, Meru comes with optional dual power redundancy, ensuring uninterrupted performance in critical applications. With EMC Class B certification, it operates safely even in complex environments such as airports, control rooms, and other mission-critical spaces where stability is non-negotiable. Pairing its operational stability with energy-efficient engineering, Meru will reduce your overall operating costs.

Meru’s visual performance is impressive, featuring a high 7,680Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for both direct view and in-camera performance. Meru delivers vivid colors, deep contrast, and smooth gradients, capabilities that are critical in public and corporate spaces, where displays guide, inform, and engage audiences.

“Meru was built to simplify installation while delivering exceptional performance in any setting,” says Christian Czimny, Global Product Director for Fixed Install. “When we set out to design Meru, our focus was to make a product that would meet demands for flexible spaces, energy-efficient use, and ease of use. Giving integrators an LED solution that adapts effortlessly, and end-users a display that combines stunning visuals with lower operational costs.”