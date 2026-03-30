Roland Pro A/V announce new Australian Distributor

Roland Pro A/V have appointed AVA Distribution as their exclusive distribution partner for Roland Professional A/V products in Australia.

The team at AVA Distribution (AVAD) have many years of experience supplying products to Event Production, System Integrator & Education Specialist trade customers, with depth and expertise in professional video products.

AVA Distribution also stock a number of complementary products in their existing portfolio including PTZ Cameras, LED Screens, Projectors, TV Displays & Commercial Audio which they find a natural fit for their industry leading video switchers, streaming mixers, and other associated products.

Roland feel fully confident in the ability of the team at AVA Distribution to provide sales and service of Roland Pro A/V products at the high level that their customers expect, and look forward to working closely with AVAD to drive a bright new future for Roland Pro A/V in Australia.

—

What does this change mean for Roland Pro A/V customers?

1. Sales

From April 1 2026, AVA Distribution will now be the sole provider of Roland Pro A/V equipment to the Australian trade. Roland Corporation Australia will cease trading with all other Pro A/V trade customers.

Most importantly, there will be no change to Roland Pro A/V trade prices & the current discount structure.

If customers do not have an existing trade account with AVA Distribution, Roland highly recommend they reach out to AVAD directly to begin that conversation.

2. Pre & Post Implementation Support

For any technical questions, advice or product demonstrations, customers should contact AVA Distribution directly. Their team has the training to address the majority of queries. In the unusual case that they do not have the answer on hand, they have a direct line of communication to the global team of Roland product specialists in order to deliver an accurate solution to any problem.

3. Faults: Warranty & non-Warranty

Please contact AVA Distribution. They will advise the best course of action.

4. Public Relations

For any Roland queries not covered above, you can reach out to the Roland Australia customer service team at rca.customerservice@roland.com.

—

AVA Distribution Pty Ltd

www.avad.com.au

Sales@avad.com.au

Phone: +61 7 3085 0250