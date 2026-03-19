Ross Video Expands Oceania Team to Strengthen Customer Engagement and Local Support

Promotion of Tom Wilson to Technical Account Manager highlights growing investment in regional service and support

Ross Video, a global leader in live video production technology, has announced the continued expansion of its Oceania team as part of its ongoing investment in regional customer engagement, service, and technical support.

As Ross Video’s presence in Australia and New Zealand continues to grow, the company is strengthening its local team to support customers deploying increasingly sophisticated live production workflows. This expansion ensures organisations across the region benefit from closer collaboration, faster response times, and deeper technical expertise.

As part of this growth, Tom Wilson has been promoted to the newly created role of Technical Account Manager (TAM) for Oceania. The position has been established to support customers with larger and more complex Ross deployments, providing dedicated technical guidance and helping organisations maximise the value of their systems over time.

Tom has been a key member of the Ross Video Oceania team and brings extensive experience working with broadcasters, production teams, and organisations across the region. In his new role, he will act as a trusted technical advisor, working closely with customers and partners to support the long-term success of Ross solutions in mission-critical production environments.

Tom brings more than 25 years of AV and live events industry experience to the role. Before joining Ross Video, he held project manager and technical director positions at Innovative Production Services and Staging Connections (now Encore APAC).

The introduction of the Technical Account Manager role forms part of Ross Video’s broader strategy to expand its regional capabilities and provide enhanced support for customers operating increasingly complex production infrastructures.

“Ross Video continues to see strong momentum across Oceania, with more organisations adopting Ross solutions at scale,” said Adam Duncombe, General Manager – Oceania, Ross Video. “Expanding our local team ensures we can deliver the level of expertise and ongoing support our customers expect. The creation of the Technical Account Manager role is an important step in strengthening that support, and Tom’s experience and customer focus make him an excellent choice for the position.”

Ross Video’s continued investment in Oceania reflects its long-term commitment to the region and its growing community of customers across broadcast, sports, entertainment, corporate, education, and government sectors. By expanding its regional team and strengthening local technical support, Ross Video aims to ensure organisations across Oceania have access to the expertise, partnership, and service needed to maximise the value of their live production technology.

“Our customers rely on Ross systems for mission critical productions every day,” said Tom Wilson, Technical Account Manager – Oceania, Ross Video. “This role allows us to take a more proactive approach to supporting them, helping ensure their solutions continue to perform at the highest level while adapting to new workflows and production demands.”

Learn more at www.rossvideo.com.