Sports Tech Meets Media Tech at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Live Innovation Technology Partnership, STWS & Content Live

Australia Sports Innovation Week 2025 is moving to the next level as organisers Sports Tech World Series (STWS) converge at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with leading media technology expo Content Live from October 29-30.

Building upon the 14 events attended by 1000 delegates in 2024, the showpiece Sports Tech Conference will now be extended across two days and co-located with Content Live bringing to Melbourne a hands-on opportunity to experience the latest innovations, solutions and strategies shaping the future of sports, news, and live event technology.

Previously held at Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse, Content Live is produced by industry publication Content+Technology magazine which has been serving media professionals throughout Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia for over 21 years.

“Melbourne is an undisputed leader in global sports competition and business,” says Content Live’s Phil Sandberg. “For us, bringing Content Live to Melbourne is the perfect opportunity for our existing partners and colleagues to showcase their latest technologies and products to the largest and most diverse audience of sports organisations, broadcasters, and production companies from Australia and beyond.”

Exhibitors at this year’s Content Live expo include: ARRI; AVC; Blackmagic; Blonde Robot; Canon; Disktech; Event Communications; Fuji; Hollyland; Labspace; Lemac; LIGR; LiveU; Magna Systems; Panasonic; Riedel; Ross Video; Seagate; Sennheiser; Sony; Studiotech; TAFE Victoria; Techtel; TVU; Videndum; and Videocraft.

Meanwhile, recent years have seen relevance and scale of the Sportstech industry become more and more mission critical with a vital mix of established entities, emerging scaleups and innovative startups.

Revenue and employment growth: The sector’s revenue increased from A$4.25 billion in 2023 to A$4.69 billion in 2024, with sector employment rising from 13,438 to 14,906 people.*

“STWS are incredibly pleased and grateful for the team at Content Live in making this decision to partner with ourselves in supporting the rise of Australia Sports Innovation Week,” said Andrew Walton, Managing Director of STWS.

“Sport bonds people across cultures, generations and locations through powerful content that adds to the live spectacle. Content Live will bring an immense range of value to all – from established codes to the grass-roots start up.” Visit https://stws.co/conference-australia/ and https://contentlive.com.au/